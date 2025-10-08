Jerry Jones ‘middle finger’ video: Shocking moment costs Dallas Cowboys owner $250,000 in fine

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been fined for an obscene gesture made during the Cowboys' Sunday game against the New York Jets. Jones, on Tuesday, admitted to showing the middle finger to a fan - a moment that was caught on video and went viral subsequently. Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.(Getty Images via AFP)

Here's the viral video:

Jones called the incident "unfortunate," The Athletic reported. “There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up.”

The video of the moment was recorded by a fan on the stand who shared it on social media. It quickly went viral, sparking massive speculation on whether the NFL will take action against Jones, one of the high-profile NFL owners in the league.

On Tuesday, the buzz around it seemed to have worked as The Athletic reported, citing sources that Jones has been fined $250,000 for the obscene gesture. Jones' gesture, as well as his statement, was also published in the same report. Jones also made a series of other media appearances explaining the incident.

Jones' net worth in October 2025 is estimated at 19.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires' Index.

Jerry Jones Pleads Innocence Amid Backlash

Since the viral incident, Jerry Jones has made a series of media appearances explaining his side of things about the incident. He talked about it in detail in an appearance on the 105.3 The Fan, a Dallas-based Cowboys program and again claimed the incident was "inadvertent."

Jones said that showing the middle finger was "inadvertent on my part because that was right after we made our last touchdown, and we were all excited about it. There wasn't any antagonistic issue or anything like that. I just put up the wrong show on the hand."

"I'm not kidding. If you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental," he added. "But it got straightened around pretty quick. I had a chance to look at it. It got straightened out pretty quick, but the intention was 'thumbs up,' and basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited."

The Cowboys are 2-2-1 after thrashing the Jets 22-37 in Week 5.