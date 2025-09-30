Jerry Jones doesn't mince his words, brutally responds to Micah Parsons' huge claim: ‘He told me to take his number off’

Micah Parsons didn't leave the Dallas Cowboys in the best of terms. The defensive end forced a trade to Green Bay Packers on August 28, in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. The move also made Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, agreeing to a four-year, 188 million Dollars contract. Parsons played his first game as a visitor in Dallas on Sunday, and it ended in a 40-40 tie. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to a reporter's question during an NFL football news conference.(AP)

So when Parsons revealed to the media that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't call to inform him of the trade to the Packers. Responding to the claim, Jones dropped a bombshell claim on the incident.

Jerry Jones responds to Micah Parsons' claim

Speaking in a radio interview, he said, "I really don't want to respond to that at all. But that phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial. It was don't call him any more. So I quit those calls."

Parsons said, "Honestly, I think, all the emotions for me, being in Dallas, went away the moment they traded me. I didn't even get to talk to my owner, the person that drafted me. I found out through my agent. So, to me, that emotion side was pointless because the same way he called me into his office, as a man, he couldn't tell me as a man. So, to me that emotion side was gone. It was more about a respect factor at this point."

Parsons was picked by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and bagged four Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections in four seasons with the team.