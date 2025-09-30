Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jerry Jones doesn't mince his words, brutally responds to Micah Parsons' huge claim: ‘He told me to take his number off’

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 10:05 pm IST

Micah Parsons revealed to the media that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't call to inform him of the trade to the Packers.

Micah Parsons didn't leave the Dallas Cowboys in the best of terms. The defensive end forced a trade to Green Bay Packers on August 28, in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. The move also made Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, agreeing to a four-year, 188 million Dollars contract. Parsons played his first game as a visitor in Dallas on Sunday, and it ended in a 40-40 tie.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to a reporter's question during an NFL football news conference.(AP)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to a reporter's question during an NFL football news conference.(AP)

So when Parsons revealed to the media that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't call to inform him of the trade to the Packers. Responding to the claim, Jones dropped a bombshell claim on the incident.

Also Read: Tyreek Hill injury update: Horrific update on Dolphins star's dislocated knee revealed

Jerry Jones responds to Micah Parsons' claim

Speaking in a radio interview, he said, "I really don't want to respond to that at all. But that phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial. It was don't call him any more. So I quit those calls."

Parsons said, "Honestly, I think, all the emotions for me, being in Dallas, went away the moment they traded me. I didn't even get to talk to my owner, the person that drafted me. I found out through my agent. So, to me, that emotion side was pointless because the same way he called me into his office, as a man, he couldn't tell me as a man. So, to me that emotion side was gone. It was more about a respect factor at this point."

Parsons was picked by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and bagged four Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections in four seasons with the team.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Jerry Jones doesn't mince his words, brutally responds to Micah Parsons' huge claim: ‘He told me to take his number off’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On