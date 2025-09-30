Tyreek Hill injury update: Horrific update on Dolphins star's dislocated knee revealed

Tyreek Hill sustained a season-ending injury during the Miami Dolphins' 27-21 win against the New York Jets on Monday night. He is set to undergo surgery, and it looks like he has suffered some severe damage. Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins leaves the field following an injury during the third quarter against the New York Jets.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hill dislocated his left knee. Also, he tore multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, reportedly. He is still hospitalised.

Speaking to ESPN, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel praised Hill's reaction after his injury as he smiled and waved to the crowd on his way back on a cart. He said, "He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I've ever seen have such a terrible experience. He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, 'I'm good, just make sure the guys get this win.' He was focused on the team."

"I think it's giant. I saw him make eye contact and rip a joke or two to (Jayden) Waddle and De'Von (Achane), and I think a lot of guys got back into the game, provoked by what he said verbally. We talke a lot about all the stuff that Tyreek had done this offseason, and a big portion is leading by example and connecting with his teammates, and he kind of utilised that connectivity to make sure that his team was finishing on the right end.

"He was inspiring in that situation, and I think his teammates benefited from that."

"I thought that, in years past, when he'd be out for a day or two or something would come up, we didn't have the same competitive spirit. I thought this offseason, we were able to develop that practicing joints and doing all that. So that's productive, it shoud be helpful for the guys so they're not going in uncharted territory," he added.