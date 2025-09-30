Tyreek Hill's inspiring message to Dolphins camp after scary leg injury: 'He immediately had wide eyes and was...'

Tyreek Hill had a night to forget, as the Miami Dolphins wide receiver dislocated his left knee on Monday during his side's 27-21 win against the New York Jets. Hill was hospitalised overnight and also underwent further testing. According to reports, he also tore multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, and will undergo surgery. It is being reported that his injuries are season-ending and he won't be in action again in the ongoing campaign. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after being placed on a medical cart.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Hill sustained the injury early in the third quarter, when he received a 10-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on third down. His left leg twisted under him as he was tackled out of bounds. Hill got an air cast on his leg, as his teammates surrounded him. Meanwhile, he remained cheerful, as he smiled and waved to the crowd, while on his way out.

Reacting to Hill's response, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel praised the WR. Praising his handling of the moment, he said, "He was inspiring in that situation, and I think his teammates benefited from that."

McDaniel also revealed, "He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, 'I'm good, just make sure the guys get this win.' He was focused on the team."

Hill didn't feature in the team's spring practices and missed three weeks of training camp, including all four joint practices. The Dolphins head coach also said that his absence helped the team develop an identity without him.

Ahead of Monday's game, Hill was Dolphin's leader with 198 receiving yards, and missed only game during the 2023 campaign in his fuor seasons with the side. He started off strong on Monday with 67 receiving yards on six catches.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent, informed WSVN 7News, “We don't know the extent of the injury. Doctors have told me he dislocated his knee, which I think was apparent for everyone who watched the horrific play. But what that means, and the extent of the damage, and whether he'll need surgery, to what extent, all of that we should find out within the next couple hours.”