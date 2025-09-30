Tyreek Hill leg injury: What is Patella dislocation's recovery time? Fans concerned

The Miami Dolphins could be without Tyreek Hill for a long stretch. The 31-year-old was carted off during the Monday clash against the New York Jets after his left leg bent awkwardly on a tackle following a catch. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is carted off the field by staff after suffering an unknown injury (AP)

The team ruled him out with a knee injury and said he was taken to a local hospital for imaging and evaluation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins fear Hill suffered a dislocated knee.

The injury happened early in the third quarter on an out route. Medical staff put his leg in a cast on the field while teammates surrounded him. Early reports and replays raised concern for a serious knee injury, with talk of a patellar dislocation.

Just over a minute into the second half of Monday Night Football, Tyreek Hill went down near the sideline while reaching for a pass from Tua Tagovailoa. His leg twisted awkwardly, and he grabbed it right away. Medical staff rushed in, and he was taken off the field on a cart.

A patellar dislocation happens when the kneecap moves out of its groove, usually to the outside. It causes sudden pain, swelling, and trouble straightening the knee. First-time dislocations can also damage the medial patellofemoral ligament and sometimes cartilage or bone.

Recovery depends on severity and treatment.

• Simple dislocations treated without surgery may allow daily activity in 6–8 weeks.

• Returning to full sport usually takes 3–6 months with rehab and testing.

• If surgery is needed, like MPFL reconstruction or cartilage repair, recovery averages about 7 months and can stretch to 12 months or longer.