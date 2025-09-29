Cardiologist shares how he overcame years of knee pain with yoga, says he ‘can’t even remember which knee used to hurt'

Whether caused by long commutes, poor posture, weight issues or sports injuries, knee pain has become an increasingly common complaint across all age groups. The discomfort can linger for years and affect quality of life. Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, cardiologist and founder of Narayana Health India, recently shared in a September 29 podcast with MyGov how yoga helped him overcome knee pain. (Also read: Cardiologist shares fastest way to burn dangerous visceral fat, reveals what happens in just 12 hours if you fast ) Dr Prasad shares how yoga alleviated his knee pain after years of discomfort. (Freepik)

How yoga helped Dr Prasad overcome knee pain

Explaining how it all began, Dr Prasad says, "I think about 55 or so I started getting knee pain and my wife kept telling me that you know I should start yoga. I'm not exaggerating. Maybe 2, 3 months of yoga, the pain completely disappeared."

Reflecting on his recovery, he adds, “Today, if you ask me whether it was my right knee or left knee, I have forgotten. And after that, every alternative day, I do yoga. And I can tell you that today when I operate, sometimes we stand for a long time. I can see my assistants, who are my children's age, they are taking a break, and I can continuously stand like a horse. So it's a very, very powerful tool.”

Dr Prasad also recalls his younger days, saying, "As a young man, as a medical student, I used to be a bodybuilder, martial artist." Despite his earlier fitness, knee pain still crept in later in life, but yoga proved to be the simple, effective solution he needed.

What research reveals

According to a 2018 study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, one-week integrated approach of yoga therapy (IAYT) significantly improved various physical and functional outcomes in individuals with knee osteoarthritis. Participants in the yoga group showed notable reductions in the Timed Up and Go (TUG) test time, improved handgrip strength, and enhanced knee flexion and extension, compared to the control group.

These findings suggest that yoga can be an effective, accessible, and cost-effective intervention for managing knee osteoarthritis symptoms.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.