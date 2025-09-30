Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tyreek Hill's scary first reaction to leg injury vs Jets; video alarms fans

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 30, 2025 07:24 am IST

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was heard shouting "yesss" as he was wheeled away after sustaining a severe leg injury against New York Jets.

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill exited Monday night’s matchup against the New York Jets after sustaining a severe leg injury. The incident occurred following a 10-yard reception from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, as Hill was tackled low by Jets defender Malachi Moore. Upon impact, Hill’s leg twisted unnaturally.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right font, puts his arms up as he is carted off the field after suffering an unknown lower leg injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida.(AP)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right font, puts his arms up as he is carted off the field after suffering an unknown lower leg injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida.(AP)

Medical personnel rushed to the field, quickly placing Hill’s left leg in an air cast before carting him off. Despite the apparent seriousness of the injury, Hill appeared to remain in good spirits. He was seen clapping his hands, smiling, and laughing in response to the crowd’s support as he was taken off the field. As he was wheeled away, he was heard shouting, “Yesss.”

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins fear Hill may have dislocated his knee, according to a source. Hill was transported from the stadium by ambulance and is reportedly en route to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Also Read: Tyreek Hill leg injury video: Fears of Patellar dislocation after twist vs Jets; Dolphins concerned

Fans fear season-ending injury

Footage of the injury quickly went viral on social media, prompting an outpouring of concern from fans and analysts, many fearing a season-ending injury for the Dolphins' top offensive weapon.

One person wrote, “Prayers to Tyreek Hill. His leg is bent the completely wrong way. This is really, really bad. He will definitely be out for the season. Praying for him and his family.”

Another added, “Prayers up to Tyreek Hill, man. A serious injury, it looks AWFUL."

A third person said, “Holy Dislocation!!! My ankle looked like that last year and I also had a broken fibula!! I still limp at times. That’s a season-ender for sure.

Also Read: Tyreek Hill injury fantasy impact: Jaylen Waddle's stocks shoot; Darren Waller, Malik Washington pop up

As of now, the Miami Dolphins have not released an official statement regarding Hill’s condition or his potential timetable for return.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Tyreek Hill's scary first reaction to leg injury vs Jets; video alarms fans
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On