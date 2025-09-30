Tyreek Hill's scary first reaction to leg injury vs Jets; video alarms fans

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill exited Monday night’s matchup against the New York Jets after sustaining a severe leg injury. The incident occurred following a 10-yard reception from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, as Hill was tackled low by Jets defender Malachi Moore. Upon impact, Hill’s leg twisted unnaturally. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right font, puts his arms up as he is carted off the field after suffering an unknown lower leg injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida.(AP)

Medical personnel rushed to the field, quickly placing Hill’s left leg in an air cast before carting him off. Despite the apparent seriousness of the injury, Hill appeared to remain in good spirits. He was seen clapping his hands, smiling, and laughing in response to the crowd’s support as he was taken off the field. As he was wheeled away, he was heard shouting, “Yesss.”

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins fear Hill may have dislocated his knee, according to a source. Hill was transported from the stadium by ambulance and is reportedly en route to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Fans fear season-ending injury

Footage of the injury quickly went viral on social media, prompting an outpouring of concern from fans and analysts, many fearing a season-ending injury for the Dolphins' top offensive weapon.

One person wrote, “Prayers to Tyreek Hill. His leg is bent the completely wrong way. This is really, really bad. He will definitely be out for the season. Praying for him and his family.”

Another added, “Prayers up to Tyreek Hill, man. A serious injury, it looks AWFUL."

A third person said, “Holy Dislocation!!! My ankle looked like that last year and I also had a broken fibula!! I still limp at times. That’s a season-ender for sure.

As of now, the Miami Dolphins have not released an official statement regarding Hill’s condition or his potential timetable for return.