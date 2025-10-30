Erika Kirk at Ole Miss-TPUSA event: 7 powerful quotes from Charlie Kirk's widow's speech

Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, delivered a speech that stirred the crowd yet again at the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event held at the University of Mississippi. Erika Kirk speaks during a "This Is the Turning Point" campus tour event at the University of Mississippi(AP)

Ever since the passing of her husband, Erika has made several public appearances, each one with a powerful speech, causing uproar and tears among the audience of TPUSA events. In her very first address, she vowed to carry forward her late husband’s legacy and mission.

Here are 7 powerful quotes from Erika Kirk's speech:

“You can't change a nation if you are enslaved to fear. You can't call out corruption if you are still chained to comfort. And you can't stand for truth if you first do not kneel before the lord.” Addressing the crowd, “You guys help me feel deeply connected to my husband, and I thank you for that. ” “Being on campus today is a Spiritual reclaim of territory for me. It holds a lot of symbolism today. The enemy doesn't want you; he wants your territory.” “Gen Z, you are the courageous generation, and my husband believed that to the core. That is why he was at the campuses trying to reach you.” “Club America and Turning Point USA chapters hold values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. When you succeed at establishing those chapters, it will leave a mark on you for generations to come. ” “The hope we are looking for is not found in Washington, not in the media, but it is in all of you right here.” “The enemy of truth doesn't need to destroy a nation overnight. He just needs to convince people that truth no longer matters. And the enemy thrives when Christians don't speak up, when citizens don't vote, and students don't think for themselves. ”

The event also featured appearances from student leaders and Turning Point representatives who praised Erika for her grace and determination. Many attendees described her speech as one of the “most heartfelt moments” in TPUSA’s recent history.

Charlie Kirk founded TPUSA in 2012 and had become one of America’s most prominent conservative youth figures before his untimely death earlier this year.