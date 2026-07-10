Janice Dean breaks down in tears as she bids emotional farewell to Fox News amid health battle, ‘I wasn’t gonna cry’

A cherished Fox News personality has made a return to the network to bid emotional farewell as she takes an exit from work to fight against an incurable illness. Fox & Friends meteorologist Janice Dean became emotional during her farewell, reflecting on her 22-year career as she leaves to battle multiple sclerosis (FoX News clip screenshot)

Janice Dean, a meteorologist on Fox & Friends, became emotional on Friday while saying her goodbyes to her colleagues and the audience.

Janice Dean's health condition At the end of June, Dean revealed that she would be departing from Fox News due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

The journalist received her diagnosis of the autoimmune condition, which impacts the central nervous system and deteriorates the protective sheath surrounding nerves, two decades ago.

She returned for a final appearance on Friday, during which she reflected on her 22 years with the network.

"I have shared a lot on TV in 22 year, maybe too much sometimes," she remarked.

Also Read: Ryanair emergency landing in Greece video: Here's what went wrong as window shatters, ‘Almost a tragedy’

Fox & Friends compiled a montage showcasing Dean's tenure at the network, featuring clips of her reporting outside the Fox building in New York City, unveiling the Fox Weather vehicle, and presenting from the studio alongside her numerous co-hosts.

Although Dean serves as a meteorologist at Fox, she was afforded several opportunities to venture beyond weather reporting, covering events such as the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby, and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.