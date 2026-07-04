What happened to Janice Dean? Here's why the veteran meteorologist suddenly leaving Fox & Friends show

Janice Dean, the experienced meteorologist on Fox News' prominent morning program ‘Fox & Friends,’ declared on Thursday that she will be leaving the weather desk after 22 years due to health concerns. Janice Dean is leaving her role at Fox News after 22 years due to health issues caused by multiple sclerosis. (X@JaniceDean)

Dean, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, has been absent from the airwaves for several months.

What is multiple sclerosis? Multiple sclerosis is a condition that leads to the deterioration of the protective sheath surrounding nerves.

This disease can result in symptoms such as numbness, weakness, difficulty in walking, changes in vision, and various other effects.

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Janice Dean says there is no cure for MS In a 3-minute video posted on X, she stated that her symptoms have now “progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role and my doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health.”

“For a long time, I was able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet, and the stress of broadcasting live,” Dean elaborated. “Getting up at 2:30 in the morning and performing anything is hard, but especially for someone who has multiple sclerosis.”

“For those living with MS, the war is inside of us. We may look fine but our immune system is attacking the brain, the spinal cord and sometimes the optic nerve. We are left with permanent scars, but ones you can only see on MRI imaging,” she said.