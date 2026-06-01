Off Campus season 2 starts filming today: Inside Stephen Kalyn's Dean and Mika Abdalla's Allie’s emotional next chapter

“We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our primary romance of season two after kickstarting their romance in season one,” series creator Louisa Levy said in a statement to Deadline. “But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story.”

Elle Kennedy’s original books open with Hannah and Garrett (The Deal), followed by John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grace Ivers (India Fowler) in The Mistake. However, Prime Video is skipping straight to the third book, The Score, to put Dean and Allie’s romance front and center.

Prime Video’s breakout college hockey romance Off Campus is heading back to Briar University with higher stakes than ever. The smash-hit drama secured a quick Season 2 renewal after pulling in 36 million global viewers in its first 12 days, marking the third-largest series debut in the streaming platform’s history. The upcoming season shifts its romantic focus away from Hannah Wells ( Ella Bright ) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). Instead, the spotlight moves entirely to Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes ( Mika Abdalla ), whose complicated relationship became the most talked-about storyline of the first season. Here is exactly what to expect from Season 2.

What season 1 showed about Dean and Allie Dean is Briar University’s favorite hockey star and resident playboy. Confident, funny, and a total flirt, he has built a massive reputation for keeping things strictly casual and avoiding real feelings at all costs. Allie is an aspiring actress trying to pick up the pieces after a messy, long-term breakup with her ex, Sean. She is completely stressed out about her career, her family, and where her life is heading. Their paths cross unexpectedly when Allie crashes at the off-campus hockey house. What starts as a simple, rebound one-night stand quickly spirals into something much bigger, forcing both of them to face their deepest fears about love and vulnerability.

Season 2 is expected to be much darker Season 1 balanced playful college romance with Hannah and Garrett’s personal healing. By contrast, the next chapter dives straight into much heavier territory. A major anchor for the upcoming season is Dean’s past. His commitment phobia stems from a toxic high school relationship that warped his view of love. The tension spikes when Briar University hires a new hockey coach directly tied to that painful chapter. Simultaneously, crushing family expectations threaten both leads; Dean is pressured by his wealthy parents to abandon hockey for law, while Allie quietly drowns under her own family's intense demands.

The tragedy that could change everything The biggest emotional turning point in the book The Score centers on Dean’s childhood best friend, Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke), who dies in a tragic car accident. This devastating loss sends Dean into a dark spiral of grief, heavy drinking, and self-sabotage, pushing his new relationship with Allie to the absolute breaking point. Dean’s journey back from rock bottom is one of the book’s most powerful arcs. To heal, he must face the hard work of apologizing, rebuilding broken trust with his friends, and finding a healthier direction in life by coaching youth hockey.

The writers seem to have intentionally given Beau much more screen time and personality in Season 1. By connecting him to Allie and making him the brother of theatre goddess Joanna, his loss will ripple across the entire campus, hitting the whole friend group just as hard as it hits Dean.