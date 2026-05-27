What is Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli's age difference? 'Off Campus' stars respond as chemistry sizzles

The real-life age difference between Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli has become a major talking point among Off Campus viewers following the success of the series. Bright, who plays Hannah Wells in the adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s bestselling novel, is currently 19 years old, and Cameli, who portrays Garrett Graham, is 28. The actors have an age gap of almost nine years. Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli's age difference has become a talking point for fans as their on-screen chemistry sizzles in Off Campus. (Instagram/ellabright_)

The online discussion intensified after fans discovered that Bright was only 18, and Cameli was already in his late twenties while shooting the series. The discussions about the pair quickly spread across social media after the show’s release earlier this month.

Amid the discussion, both the cast and creators of Off Campus have publicly addressed the topic.

Bright recently explained that the close working environment helped her to build a strong friendship with Cameli during the production. Bright also said that Cameli is one of her closest friends from the production.

Also read: Off Campus Ending Explained: Who is Hunter Davenport? What does finale twist mean for Dean and Allie in season 2?

Off Campus creator responds to concerns Showrunner Louisa Levy also responded to the online discussion after some viewers questioned Bright’s age during the filming of romantic and intimate scenes.

According to reports, Levy explained that Bright had read Elle Kennedy’s original novels before joining the project and fully understood the themes and storyline involved in the adaptation.

Levy also highlighted the role of intimacy coordinator Kathy Kadler, who worked closely with the actors during production to ensure comfort and professionalism on set.

"We have an extraordinary intimacy coordinator, Kathy Kadler, who had conversations with not just Belmont and Ella but with all the actors who had any intimacy work," Levy told Variety.

The creator further explained that some character ages from the books were adjusted for television to allow the story to unfold across multiple seasons inside the Briar University setting.

Also read: Who is Belmont Cameli's girlfriend, Raina Morris? Meet the TV writer who stole ‘Off Campus’ star's heart

Why the conversation became viral The discussion surrounding Bright and Cameli gained momentum due to their Off Campus characters. They are portrayed as college students of similar age, while the actors are actually having an age difference of almost 10 years.

Many fans have praised the chemistry between the pair, both on screen and during interviews promoting the series. In recent promotional appearances, the actors openly discussed their friendship and easy working relationship.

The Prime Video adaptation has quickly become one of the platform’s most discussed young-adult romance dramas following its May 2026 release.