Who is Belmont Cameli's girlfriend, Raina Morris? Meet the TV writer who stole ‘Off Campus’ star's heart

If you have been watching Off Campus and rooting for Belmont Cameli on screen, here is something you should know, the actor is very much taken in real life. Yes, Belmont Cameli already has his real life “Wellsy." Belmont Cameli and girlfriend Raina Morris have been linked for over a year. (X- @agapethamar)

Cameli is currently dating a TV writer Raina Morris and the two have been going strong for over a year.

Who is Raina Morris? According to People, Morris was born on July 17 and grew up in Portland, Oregon. She later headed to Boston, where she graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in health science. But somewhere along the way, she had a change of heart. Halfway through college, Morris realized health science was not the path for her and decided to chase a career in TV writing instead.

That pivot paid off. Since moving to Los Angeles, Morris has racked up writing credits on some seriously well-known shows, including Netflix's Emily in Paris and Neon, as well as Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! She has also written a short film in French and spent time doing stand-up comedy on the side, according to Cosmopolitan.

Morris does have one firm rule about life in LA, though. According to People, she refuses to drive on highways. "Too scary, too fast," she explained on the Perfect Person podcast in 2024.

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How she and Belmont Cameli got together? According to Cosmopolitan, Cameli previously dated fellow actor Fallon Smythe, but he has since moved on. He and Morris have been linked since at least March 2025when he publicly revealed their relationship on Instagram during the New York City premiere of his film The Alto Knights. Cosmopolitan also noted that around the same time, he had started leaving comments on her Instagram posts.

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It is not known exactly how the two met but Cameli has hinted that their connection may have started as a friendship. While speaking with Swooon in May 2026, he shared his belief in the friends-first approach to dating, saying that a solid friendship is “usually really fertile soil for a relationship,” according to People.

Since getting together, Morris has been a consistent presence at Cameli's side. She joined him at the NYC premiere of The Alto Knights in March 2025 and was with him again at the LA premiere of Off Campus in April 2026.