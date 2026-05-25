Who is Heidi Broussard's fiance Shane Carey and where is he now? Life after stolen baby case

The tragic murder of Heidi Broussard and the kidnapping of her newborn daughter Margot shocked the United States in 2019. The case has now returned to public attention as Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard is available for streaming on Netflix. Shane Carey’s life changed forever after Heidi Broussard’s murder and baby Margot’s kidnapping in 2019. (Shane Carey facebook)

The film, directed by Michelle Ouellet and starring Emily Osment and Anna Hopkins, centers around Broussard's close friend Magen Fieramusca, who was later convicted of the murder. As viewers revisit the case, many are asking about Broussard's fiance, Shane Carey.

Who is Shane Carey and how did he reports Heidi missing? Shane Carey was Heidi Broussard's live-in fiance and the father of their newborn daughter Margot. According to KHOU, it was Carey who reported Broussard, 34, and baby Margot missing on December 12, 2019 after she dropped their six-year-old son off at school that morning and was never seen again.

There were no signs of forced entry at the couple's apartment and the initial search turned up nothing.

“I just don't see why no one heard any screams or anything out here. So we're trying to put the puzzle pieces together,” Carey told reporters two days after the disappearance, per KHOU. "I just want her to come home. She's amazing. She's missed."

Carey told investigators that Broussard's close friend Magen Fieramusca whom both he and Heidi believed to be pregnant at the time had been driving to Austin for prenatal appointments with Broussard and had even been given a key to their apartment, which she never returned. The two women had met at a church camp two decades earlier and had even talked about the possibility of giving birth on the same day. Carey said that after returning to Houston, Fieramusca called to say she too had given birth to a baby girl.

However in reality, according to KHOU, Fieramusca had driven back to Austin, strangled Broussard, stuffed her body into the trunk of her car and driven back to Houston with baby Margot, leading her ex-boyfriend to believe the baby was his own child.

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What happened Heidi Broussard and baby Margot were found Broussard's body was found eight days after her disappearance, on December 19, 2019, inside Fieramusca's car parked outside a Houston home, according to KHOU. Baby Margot was found unharmed inside the house. Fieramusca was taken into custody on two charges of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a human corpse.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News on Good Morning America in January 2020, Carey said he was still struggling to accept what had happened. "She deserves more. She deserves way more," he said. "I'm waiting for that text message, like, 'Hey sweetie, how we doing?' … Just waiting to hear her voice. I still don't believe it. I just don't believe it. It's really not real."

He also questioned whether Fieramusca had acted alone. “I don't know what happened. … Heidi is way stronger than Magen. There has to be a second person. There is no way Magen was by herself," he told ABC News.

Heidi's mother, Tammy Broussard, also spoke out it. "I want this whole thing finished, to where my grandchildren are not asking what happened," she told KHOU. She added: “You came to our house, we loved you, you were welcomed into our home, and we cared for you, you know, what were you thinking to murder our daughter?”

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