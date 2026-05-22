Where is Heidi Broussard's daughter, Margot Carey now? Latest update as Stolen Baby comes to Netflix

The tragic murder of Heidi Broussard and the kidnapping of her newborn daughter, Margot Carey, shocked the United States in 2019. The disturbing story has now made its way to Netflix as Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard is available for streaming. Heidi Broussard's daughter, Margot Carey was kidnapped. (Facebook/Shane Carey)

The film is centered around Broussard’s close friend Magen Fieramusca, who was later convicted of the murder. The film was directed by Michelle Ouellet and stars Emily Osment and Anna Hopkins.

Attention was rekindled around the case due to the streaming, and viewers are now asking about Broussard’s daughter, Margot Carey, who was found alive.

Margot Carey was safely rescued in 2019 Heidi Broussard and her two-week-old daughter, Margot, vanished from Austin, Texas, in December 2019 after Broussard dropped her older son at school. With a massive search, investigators discovered Broussard’s body in the trunk of a car parked behind a home in Bo Jack Drive, Houston. Margot was later found alive inside the home.

Authorities said Fieramusca had pretended to be pregnant and attempted to present Margot as her own child.