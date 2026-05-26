Why are PewDiePie and wife Marzia ending family vlogs? YouTuber reveals heartfelt reason: 'Our son is…'

YouTube's biggest star is stepping back from one of his most personal projects. PewDiePie has announced that he and his wife Marzia Kjellberg will stop uploading their family vlog series later this year and the reason comes down to one thing, to protect their young son's privacy. Here is why YouTuber PewDiePie is ending his family vlogs. (Instagram/ @pewdiepie)

What is the reason? In a YouTube video titled “Ending the vlogs,” uploaded on May 23, PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg told his audience that the couple plans to wrap up the series in September, nearly four years after they first started documenting their life in Japan.

The creator said the driving force behind the decision was his three-year-old son Bjorn becoming too central to the content as he gets older. “Now he's 3 years old and we feel like it's a good time to end the vlogs,” PewDiePie said in the video. “If he wants to be part of it, that should be his choice later.”

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He also made clear that the pressure of regularly putting his child in front of an audience no longer felt right. "We just feel like the vlogs puts too much pressure on his appearance online," he said, as per Dexerto.

The couple clarified that occasional photos or short clips may still appear online from time to time but the era of consistent, family-focused vlogging is coming to a close.

How it all started and why it lasted so long? According Tribune, the vlog series originally began as a way for PewDiePie and Marzia to share their experience of moving to Japan and adjusting to life in a completely new country. What started as a personal project quickly grew into something much bigger, with a loyal and dedicated audience following their every day.

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PewDiePie gave credits to the audience for keeping the series going as long as it did. “The outpouring love and support made us really, really want to continue doing the vlogs,” he said. He also thanked viewers for making the couple's transition to Japan feel far less lonely than it might have otherwise been.

But after nearly four years, the creator says the time has come to close this chapter. “The life vlogs are coming to an end,” he said.

Despite stepping back from family content, PewDiePie remains one of the biggest creators in YouTube history, with over 110 million subscribers worldwide.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Swedish video game commentator, streamer, and internet celebrity who has a net worth of $45 million.