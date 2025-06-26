Top 10 most-subscribed YouTubers: PewDiePie no longer on the list

PewDiePie has been one of YouTube’s most talked about content creators for a while now. Felix Kjellberg, the man behind the famous channel, has been consistently ranked in the list of top 10 most subscribed channels on YouTube due to his daily uploads featuring appealing meme-heavy content. However, according to a recent occurrence, the famous channel has now slipped down a rank and made way for a South Korean channel called 김프로KIMPRO to take the spot instead. PewDiePie has dropped in YouTube rankings, making way for South Korean channel 김프로KIMPRO. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Although shocking, the news seems valid considering how the creator had slowly started to step back from content creation ever since he relocated to Japan in 2022. After getting married in 2019, Kjellberg has now welcomed a child in 2023 and the reduction in daily content is largely due to his shifting focus towards family life.

With PewDiePie now out of the picture, here are the new 10 most subscribed channels on YouTube:

MrBeast (408 million subscribers)

MrBeast has long claimed the top spot on YouTube. His elaborate stunts, philanthropy, and gaming videos make him the most popular content creator on the platform. With this, he has expanded his brand into a business in itself by introducing products such as Feastables to his audience.

T-Series (297 million subscribers)

T-Series is an Indian music channel that primarily releases videos in Hindi. Known for its dominance in the Indian music industry, the channel features most of the country’s popular music videos and is a stalwart in itself.

Cocomelon- Nursery Rhymes (194 million subscribers)

Offering animated 3-D videos targeted towards kids in the age group of 2-5 years, Cocomelon features engaging videos that show humans and animals interacting in daily-life scenarios set in the background of nursery rhymes and educational songs.

SET India (184 million subscribers)

Sony Entertainment Television or SET is another India-based channel that features videos from one of the most popular broadcasting channels in the country. The channel includes shows featured on the broadcast version of the platform and commands a massive viewing audience.

Vlad and Niki (141 million subscribers)

Vlad and Nikki’s YouTube channel features content targeted towards preschool children learning small daily skills through playful and interactive videos. The videos include basic skills that all kids should know such as how to wash hands or help friends and are meant to be informative.

Kids Diana Show (135 million subscribers)

Kids Diana Show features videos of Diana and her brother Roma who unbox things, create vlogs, and dabble in a bit of educational entertainment. The content also includes role-plays by the pair and is completely family-friendly.

Like Nastya (128 million subscribers)

Anastasia “Nastya” Radzinskaya runs the ‘Like Nastya’ channel which showcases her playing with toys, unboxing fresh items, and imparting family-friendly education to youngsters. She also frequently features travel vlogs on her channel along with dancing and role-playing.

Stokes Twins (127 million subscribers)

The Stokes Twins, Alan and Alex, indulge in light-hearted pranks, discuss internet myths, and share reviews of products on their YouTube channel. Their focus is mainly on creating funny and engaging content that appeals to people of all age groups.

Zee Music Company (118 million subscribers)

Just like T-Series, Zee Music Company is another major player in the Indian music landscape. It features music videos of popular Hindi songs and commands mass appeal within its audience.

김프로KIMPRO (110 million subscribers)

The latest entrant to the top 10 list is a South Korean content creator who focuses on creating challenges and entertainment for its viewers. Kim Dong-Joo and his cousin Yoo Lillies are the creative masterminds behind this increasingly popular channel. He is also the first Korean Youtuber to cross 100 million subscribers on this platform.

