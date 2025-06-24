Does Tyler Wall’s death have anything to do with MrBeast’s video? What we know amid various speculations

Various speculations began surfacing on social media after the death of fitness coach Tyler Wall, who died during MrBeast’s recent challenge. In the video, MrBeast challenged his friend Majd to lose 100 lbs by living in a gym for a year, a journey he began with the help of Wall. Wall helped Majd with the workouts he needed and showed him how to eat healthier during his weight loss journey. Does Tyler Wall’s death have anything to do with MrBeast’s video? (GoFundMe)

About 80 days into the challenge, however, Majd was told that Wall had died in his apartment. Majd still went on to complete the challenge in 178 days and paid tribute to Wall after finishing.

Various narratives emerged after Wall’s death, with media headlines that made it appear as though the death was related to the video. Ladbible’s headline reads, ‘Coach tragically dies during MrBeast challenge while helping man try to lose 100lbs for $250,000 prize’. Futurism published an article with the headline, ‘Someone Died While Filming MrBeast’s New Video’.

Many even mentioned MrBeast in X posts. One post reads, “we need more information about Tyler Wall, cmon @MrBeast we need closure”. Another says, “Mr Beast really is that guy to use a genuinely kind man's death as a plot twist and doesnt add a memorial in the video”.

While Wall’s cause of death has not been revealed, neither his GoFundMe nor his obituaries suggest that his passing had anything to do with MrBeast’s video. A GoFundMe for Wall reads, “Tyler was ASTONISHING. MAGNIFICENT. He was a loyal friend, with true depth of love and passion for his people. You were his people. The world was his playground, and you were his playmates, his lovers, his homies, his best friends, his family. There are oceans of shattered hearts, running currents throughout the world.”

It adds, “Please consider donating to any charity of your choice. We used funds from this account for funeral expenses and a Celebration of Life. Any funds leftover will be placed in the education savings plan for his nephew Coleton and niece Vera; it was the joy of his life to be Uncle Tyler.”