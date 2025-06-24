Tyler Wall dies at 38: Family launches GoFundMe, cause of death not yet known

Tyler James Wall, a popular fitness coach, passed away at the age of 38. Wall coached Majd Khader, a candidate who won $250,000 from Mr. Beast. Fitness coach Tyler Wall passed away at 38.(GoFundMe)

The YouTuber shared the news of Wall's demise in the description of his latest video.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Coach Tyler Wall. Coach Wall was a remarkable individual whose kindness and genuine spirit touched all who knew him. His loss has left our hearts heavy with grief,” he wrote.

Mr. Beast continued, "Following this tragic news, we reached out to Coach Wall’s family to determine whether this video should be shared. With grace and wisdom, they expressed that Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others, even in his absence.”

“We humbly ask that you honor Coach Wall’s memory and respect his family’s need for privacy during this difficult time. Coach Tyler Wall’s legacy of compassion and encouragement will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him,” he added.

Who was Tyler James Wall?

Tyler James Wall was a long-time resident of Southington, Connecticut. He died unexpectedly on February 18, 2025 in Greenville, North Carolina. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

According to his obituary, Wall graduated from Southington High School in 2005. He then joined Southern Connecticut State University for higher education before being transferred to UCONN Storrs. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 2009. Following this, he came a coach.

His pursuit of physical and spiritual wellness "blossomed into a career that combined his unique skillset with his interest in and ability to help others," the obituary said. "As such, he became a nationally recognized leader in his field, working with individuals from all walks of life and from across several countries, helping each of them to become the best version of themselves."

GoFundMe

Following his demise, his sister, Kaitlyn Lindsay, launched a GoFundMe.

“Tyler was ASTONISHING. MAGNIFICENT. He was a loyal friend, with true depth of love and passion for his people. You were his people. The world was his playground, and you were his playmates, his lovers, his homies, his best friends, his family. There are oceans of shattered hearts, running currents throughout the world,” she wrote.

"Please consider donating to any charity of your choice. We used funds from this account for funeral expenses and a Celebration of Life. Any funds leftover will be placed in the education savings plan for his nephew Coleton and niece Vera; it was the joy of his life to be Uncle Tyler."