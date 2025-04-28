Menu Explore
MrBeast shares racist post but quickly deletes it, netizens say 'this can’t be real'

BySumanti Sen
Apr 28, 2025 07:14 AM IST

MrBeast, who has previously been under fire for using inappropriate language online, shared a racist post on X, only to quickly delete it.

MrBeast seemed to share a racist post on X, only to quickly delete it, prompting netizens to wonder if his account was hacked. The American YouTuber and media personality has previously been under fire for using inappropriate language online.

MrBeast shares racist post but quickly deletes it (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
MrBeast shares racist post but quickly deletes it (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

MrBeast shared a post by another account, saying, “i think 100 n-word could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the sh**””. Reposting it, the YouTuber wrote, “Should I test this?”

In the comment section, netizens asked him if he had been hacked. While the post was later deleted, screenshots of it have been making the rounds on X. One account shared it with the caption, “MrBeast and Fiancée quote tweeted the n-word. It is not clear if they were hacked.”

In the comment section, the account also shared a screenshot of some of the backlash MrBeast received. “Are you a racist?” one user wrote. “Insane,” one said, while another wrote, “Sounds racist.”

Many others reacted to the above post in its comment section, with one user writing, “He is racist”. “He didn’t drop a meme coin so must not have been hacked,” another said. “You gotta admit, that's pretty much the sort of stuff Mr. Beast does on his channel all the time and it's not like he's the one that said it.”

“Had to be hacked,” one user wrote, while another said, “Mr beast drunk?” “This can’t be real,” one said.

When MrBeast admitted to using ‘inappropriate language’

Last year, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, admitted that he used "inappropriate language" in his early online days. At the time, he had been accused of making racist comments in the past.

For instance, in a 2017 clip circulated by YouTube influencer Rosanna Pansino on X, MrBeast responded to a viewer who commented about selling Black people for money. The YouTuber wrote that "the most I would pay is probably 300." He has also been accused of using a homophobic slur at various points.

"When Jimmy was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny," a spokesperson for the YouTuber said in a statement to The Associated Press. "Over the years he has repeatedly apologized and has learned that increasing influence comes with increased responsibility to be more aware and more sensitive to the power of language. After making some bad jokes and other mistakes when he was younger, as an adult he has focused on engaging with the MrBeast community to work together on making a positive impact around the world."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / MrBeast shares racist post but quickly deletes it, netizens say 'this can’t be real'
