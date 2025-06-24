Who was Mikayla Raines? YouTuber and founder of Save A Fox dies by suicide

Mikayla Raines, a YouTuber and founder of the Save A Fox organization, died by suicide at the age of 29 on Monday. The news was confirmed by her husband, Ethan Raines. Mikayla Raines, founder of the Save A Fox organization, died by suicide.(Instagram/ Mikayla Raines)

In a video shared on Save A Fox’s YouTube and Instagram accounts, Mikayla's husband revealed that she had been living with severe mental health challenges, including depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder. He explained that, despite years of therapy and various medications, she continued to struggle with the demands of daily life.

“As many of you know she was on the autism spectrum and while that made her life very difficult it allowed her to hyperfocus on one thing and that one thing was obviously animals. From a young age she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping them, whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road or saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm. She was never in it for fame money or personal gain. She was truly one of the most selfless people I have ever known,” he said.

The Instagram video was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, “We have suffered a loss that is unimaginable. Mikayla was truly the most amazing and inspiring individual I have ever known, and not having her here makes everything feel empty. I feel broken. But I will continue her dream, and I hope to have your support going forward so that we can do good in her name.”

Who was Mikayla Raines?

Born on March 5, 1996, Mikayla Raines was the founder of SaveAFox Rescue, a Minnesota-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating foxes and other exotic animals, primarily from fur farms, pet surrenders, and hoarding situations.

Her passion for animals began at age 15 when she started volunteering with a wildlife rehabilitator. That early experience eventually led her to establish SaveAFox in 2016. Under her leadership, the organization grew to become the largest fox rescue in the United States.

A licensed wildlife rehabilitator, Mikayla also built a strong online presence. Her YouTube channel, which reached millions of viewers, showcased the lives of rescued foxes, including fan favorites like Finnegan Fox and Dixie Do.