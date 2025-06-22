Can heatwave lead to depression? Study reveals effect of climate change on mental health

The way we experience heatwaves may be more than just physical; it could be affecting our mental health too. A recent study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found a stronger link between heatwaves and mental health issues among students living in rural areas. This research serves as a wake-up call, highlighting the growing impact of climate change not only on our physical well-being but also on our psychological health. Here's how heatwaves can affect mental health.(Shutterstock)

Findings of the study

To understand the link of climate change on psychological distress, the study authors analysed data from nearly 20,000 adolescents in China. Aged between 10 to 18 years, the students were selected based on variations of geographic regions, school types, and urban-rural settings. In the end, 19,852 participants were selected, with equal number of girls and boys. Also read | Is heatwave making you cranky? Impact of extreme heat on moods; how to deal with it

The results were surprising. The study authors noticed a significant association of exposure to heatwaves to the psychological health of the study. More exposure to heatwaves resulted in greater risk of depression, anxiety, and the co-occurrence of both conditions. For each unit of increase in heatwave magnitude, there was a 13 percent increased risk of depression, and the odds of anxiety increased by 12 percent.

Exposure to heatwaves can lead to depression.(Unsplash)

Study author Yizhen Yu, a professor at the Tongji Medical College at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, told PsyPost, “While the physical consequences of heatwaves are well-documented, their psychological effects on adolescents remain understudied. Given adolescents’ unique developmental vulnerabilities and the growing threat of extreme heat events due to climate change, our study aimed to help bridge this important knowledge gap. Our findings suggest that exposure to heatwaves is associated with a higher risk of depression and anxiety symptoms among Chinese adolescents.”

The study is a wake-up call:

The study author further added that the study highlights the need of emphasising on mental health and how the changing climate can have effect on students and cause psychological distress. This can help schools, families, and policymakers understand the need of psychological wellbeing, amid growing climate concerns. Also read | Brain fog to mood swings: Expert shares 7 alarming ways the summer heat affects your mental health

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.