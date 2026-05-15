Web series Off Campus has quickly turned into one of Prime Video’s biggest young-adult romance hits just days after release. Based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling Briar University novels, the series ended its first season on May 13 with emotional confessions, messy relationships, hockey drama, and one major reveal that completely changes the story's future: Hunter Davenport. Off Campus Ending Explained Who is Hunter Davenport What does finale twist mean for Dean and Allie in season 2. (Prime Video)

While the finale finally gives Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) the emotional payoff fans had been waiting for, it also quietly sets up a complicated new chapter involving Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Briar University’s newest recruit. And if the books are anything to go by, Hunter’s arrival is about to make things a lot more chaotic.

Garrett and Hannah finally face the truth The emotional core of the finale revolves around Hannah Wells finally opening up about the trauma she has carried for years. After struggling to talk about it throughout the season, Hannah reveals that Aaron, a rival hockey player, sexually assaulted her during high school.

The revelation deeply impacts Garrett Graham. During a tense hockey game confrontation, Garrett violently attacks Aaron, but instead of feeling relieved afterwards, he becomes terrified by his own anger. He starts worrying that he may slowly be turning into his abusive father, Phil Graham (Steve Howey). That fear pushes him away from Hannah because he believes he could eventually hurt her emotionally the same way his father damaged their family. At the same time, Hannah continues dealing with her own insecurities and emotional scars.

Her breakthrough moment comes during the Pop Showcase, where she performs an original song to a crowd. Garrett and his entire friend group show up to support her, and by the end of the episode, the two finally reconcile. Thankfully, the series avoids giving them a perfectly polished happy ending. Instead, it leaves them in a hopeful but realistic place where both characters are still learning how to heal.

Dean and Allie’s relationship gets messy While Garrett and Hannah’s story reaches emotional closure, the finale quietly shifts focus toward what seems to be Season 2’s biggest romance storyline, Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes. Throughout Season 1, Dean and Allie move from harmless flirting into a casual secret relationship after Allie’s breakup with Sean. While they initially agree to keep things simple, Dean unexpectedly begins developing real feelings for her. Allie, however, remains unsure about turning their situationship into something serious.

Then comes the finale’s biggest shock. Allie casually reveals that she hooked up with another guy while she and Dean were technically still keeping things casual. The mystery man used a fake ID under the name Carter St. James V.

In the episode’s final moments, Dean discovers that the mystery hookup is actually Hunter Davenport, Briar University hockey’s newest recruit. Dean’s horrified reaction instantly became one of the internet’s favourite moments from the finale.