‘Off Campus’: Who is Stephen Kalyn’s girlfriend Victoria Lovatsis?

After the premiere and success of the Off Campus on Prime Video, fans are becoming curious to know about the personal lives of the cast, especially, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, and Stephen Kalyn. Kalyn plays the role of Dean Di Laurentis in the series. Stephen Kalyn and fiancee Victoria Lovatsis have reportedly been together for more than a decade following the actor’s rise through Off Campus. (Instagram)

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The actor is currently in a relationship with Victoria Lovatsis and is reportedly engaged to her. She has frequently appeared with Kalyn on several occasions and in social media posts.

Who is Victoria Lovatsis? Very little public information is available about Victoria Lovatsis, as she maintained a relatively silent life over the years. However, reports describe her as being based in Canada and closely supportive of Kalyn’s acting career.

Lovatsis recently gained attention among Off Campus fans after accompanying Kalyn to the show’s Season 1 premiere in Los Angeles in April 2026. She later shared photos from the event on Instagram while cheering for the Briar Hawks hockey team.

She has also appeared at several public events connected to Kalyn’s recent acting projects, including Off Campus promotions.