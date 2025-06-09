Los Angeles protests: California governor Newsom to sue Trump admin over National Guard deployment

As the clash between Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump continues, the California governor has stated that he will be suing the Trump administration. This action comes after Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles. California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has stated that he will be suing the Trump administration over its deployment of the National Guard in LA(REUTERS)

Around 2,000 National Guard personnel were deployed in LA as part of Trump's clampdown on the anti-ICE protests.

Taking to X, the California governor has accused Trump of "flaming the fires" and added that the president "illegally acted to federalize the National Guard."

"The order he signed doesn’t just apply to CA. It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing. We’re suing him," he added.

Along with Newsom, other Democrats in California, such as Kamala Harris, have slammed Trump for deploying the National Guard in LA.

Newsom and other California officials added that this deployment will only escalate the situation in the city. He further accused the US president of manufacturing the crisis.

“Donald Trump has manufactured a crisis and is inflaming conditions. If he can’t solve it, we will. To the bad actors fueling Trump’s flames, California will hold you accountable," Newsom wrote on X.

Trump slams Newsom over LA protests

US president Donald Trump slammed California governor and Mayor Karen Bass, accusing them of doing a "horrible job" of containing the unrest in the city.

"Governor Gavin Newsom and 'Mayor' Bass should apologise to the people of Los Angeles for the horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots. These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists. Remember, NO MASKS!," he wrote on Truth Social.

Why is LA protesting?

Several protests against immigration raids occurred in Los Angeles from June 6. These protests began after officials from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement entered several city locations to arrest illegal immigrants amid Trump's crackdown on immigrants in the country.

On Friday, at least 44 individuals were arrested by ICE agents. Protestors took to the streets and blocked the freeways across the city as they clashed with law enforcement officials.

Over the weekend, police officials used tear gas, flash-bangs and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd of protests.

In response to the "unrest," Trump deployed the National Guard in the state, claiming local officials "have lost control" of law and order.