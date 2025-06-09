Los Angeles protests LIVE updates: Tensions escalate; riot police use tear gas, flash-bang grenades
Los Angeles Protests LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump and California governor Gavin Newsom exchanged blame over the ongoing unrest and responsibility for restoring order.
Los Angeles is reeling under massive protests since the weekend after anti-immigration raids as part of Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants sparked clashes, leading to the rare deployment of National Guard on the US President's orders. Tensions rose in Los Angeles on the third day of anti-deportation protests on Monday, as demonstrators clashed with National Guards while Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom engage in a blame game over the ongoing unrest in the city....Read More
Los Angeles protests | Key points:
-Security personnel clashed with protesters rallying against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. At least 27 people were arrested and flashbangs, rubber bullets and tear gas were reportedly used to disperse crowds.
-Trump had deployed National Guard troops over the weekend that inflamed the protestors. Clashes escalated on Sunday evening, with vandalism and violence, including burning cars.
-The heightened federal response over the objections of state and city officials led to growing friction between local leaders and the Trump administration.
-California governor Newsom said he had formally requested the White House take down the “unlawful” deployment and return the troops to his command, warning it would only ramp up tensions. He also said that he planned to sue the administration over the action on Sunday.
-Trump called the demonstrations “migrant riots” saying federal agencies were directed to take “all such action necessary” to restore order and continue deportation operations. He urged law enforcement to escalate their response, including arresting people who were wearing face masks.
-US Representative Nanette Barragan has accused the Trump administration of using federal troops to suppress dissent. “It’s going to escalate the situation,” she said
-California Attorney General Rob Bonta has defended the state’s sanctuary policies and sued the Trump administration over attempts to force local compliance, arguing that California has the right to set its own public safety priorities.
Los Angeles protests LIVE: Newsom calls Hegseth ‘a joke’ and Trump ‘unhinged’
California governor Gavin Newsom strongly criticised Trump administration's security deployment amidst the ongoing protests in LA.
He termed the National Guard deployment as ‘reckless’ and ‘immoral’. He also called the United States Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, 'a joke'.
He also announced plans to sue the Trump administration over the deployment, citing the lack of coordination with the state’s governor. “Donald Trump is unhinged right now,” he said.
Los Angeles protest LIVE: Police calls the stir 'unlawful assembly'
The protests in Los Angeles have been declared as "unlawful assembly" area by police. Vehicles were set ablaze on Sunday, and police accused protesters of using incendiary devices against horse patrols.
The unrest temporarily brought the 101 freeway to a halt, and there were reports of looting as well.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said it made 29 arrests on Saturday. A further 27 people were arrested on Sunday.
Los Angeles protests live: Officials call for peace
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, California governor Gavin Newsom and California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis urged protestors to remain peaceful as Bass posted on X. “Angelenos – Don't engage in violence and chaos. Don't give the administration what they want,” she wrote in her recent X post.
Some demonstrators ignored as crowds blocked a major roadway through downtown and people set fire to several self-driving ride-hailing vehicles nearby, sending black plumes into the sky.
Newsom met Sunday evening with law enforcement leaders in Los Angeles, he posted on X. “We’re here to keep the peace — not play into Trump’s political games,” he wrote.
Log Angeles riots LIVE: Newsom to sue Trump admin over National Guard deployment
California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that the state will be suing the Trump administration over its “illegal and forceful" deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles protests LIVE: Trump clashes with California Governor Newsom
US president Donald Trump has clashed with California governor Gavin Newsom regarding the president's deployment of the National Guard in LA. Trump deployed 2,000 National Guardsmen in Los Angeles in response to the anti-immigration protests in the city.
Governor Newsom has asked the administration to rescind the deployment, calling it illegal. Read more here
Los Angeles protests LIVE: Police use tear gas, flash-bang grenades to disperse crowds
Los Angeles protests LIVE: Over 1,000 protesters surrounded a federal building in downtown LA on Friday, and additional demonstrations broke out Saturday in Compton and Paramount, south of the city.
Local media reported tear gas and flash-bang grenades deployed to disperse the crowds. Immigration advocates have been holding regular peaceful protests in downtown LA against Trump’s enforcement crackdown, with one planned for Sunday at 2 pm local time.
(via Bloomberg)
Los Angeles protests LIVE: How did the protests start?
The tense protests were triggered by sweeping US immigration raids across the Los Angeles region.
Trump on Sunday directed US Northern Command to assume control of the California National Guard as tensions escalated and made a rare deployment of 2,000 soldiers to the area “for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense,” as per White House statement.
The deployment of National Guard, however, also escalated a showdown with California leaders who said the federal deployment is politically driven and unnecessary.
California governor Gavin Newsom, said he was not consulted on the decision of deploying National Guard, condemning the deployment as an overreach by Trump meant to stoke tensions.
Los Angeles protests LIVE: What is happening in LA?
Los Angeles protests LIVE: Los Angeles is reeling under massive protests since the weekend after anti-immigration raids as part of Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants sparked clashes, leading to the rare deployment of National Guard on the US President's orders.
Tensions rose in Los Angeles on the third day of anti-deportation protests on Monday, as demonstrators clashed with National Guards while Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom engage in a blame game over the ongoing unrest in the city.
Security personnel clashed with protesters rallying against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. At least 27 people were arrested and flashbangs, rubber bullets and tear gas were reportedly used to disperse crowds.