Los Angeles protests LIVE updates: Tensions escalate; riot police use tear gas, flash-bang grenades

Law enforcement clashes with demonstrators during a protest following federal immigration operations in the Compton neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles is reeling under massive protests since the weekend after anti-immigration raids as part of Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants sparked clashes, leading to the rare deployment of National Guard on the US President's orders. Tensions rose in Los Angeles on the third day of anti-deportation protests on Monday, as demonstrators clashed with National Guards while Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom engage in a blame game over the ongoing unrest in the city....Read More

Los Angeles protests | Key points:

-Security personnel clashed with protesters rallying against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. At least 27 people were arrested and flashbangs, rubber bullets and tear gas were reportedly used to disperse crowds.

-Trump had deployed National Guard troops over the weekend that inflamed the protestors. Clashes escalated on Sunday evening, with vandalism and violence, including burning cars.

-The heightened federal response over the objections of state and city officials led to growing friction between local leaders and the Trump administration.

-California governor Newsom said he had formally requested the White House take down the “unlawful” deployment and return the troops to his command, warning it would only ramp up tensions. He also said that he planned to sue the administration over the action on Sunday.

-Trump called the demonstrations “migrant riots” saying federal agencies were directed to take “all such action necessary” to restore order and continue deportation operations. He urged law enforcement to escalate their response, including arresting people who were wearing face masks.

-US Representative Nanette Barragan has accused the Trump administration of using federal troops to suppress dissent. “It’s going to escalate the situation,” she said

-California Attorney General Rob Bonta has defended the state’s sanctuary policies and sued the Trump administration over attempts to force local compliance, arguing that California has the right to set its own public safety priorities.