Mahima Chaudhry on daughter’s Hollywood twin and Off Campus actor Mika Abdalla: People thought Arina made her debut

The internet recently found Indian actor Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter Arina Chaudhry’s Hollywood twin! We are talking about American actor Mika Abdalla, who plays the role of Allie Hayes on Prime Video’s new series Off Campus and has grabbed attention online for her striking resemblance to the Indian star kid. Some fans have even compared her to a young Mahima from her debut film Pardes (1997). “Yeah I know. I love her, she’s fantastic. How can people from two different continents have such an uncanny resemblance,” says Mahima, revealing that her phone has been flooded with messages about the viral posts comparing her and the Hollywood actor.

Speaking of Arina and Mika’s uncanny resemblance, the Dil Kya Kare actor shares, “I know, some people called and asked if Arina had made her debut. I told them, ‘No, not yet. There’s this Campus thing that’s going viral’. A lot of people sent (it to) me. It was quite entertaining.” Mahima goes on to add, “It's flattering to see someone so cute and they say that you look like each other. I mean like, definitely use it to your advantage. I'm geeked with the resemblance. Because I find her very cute. And if people say I look like her or Ariana looks like her, I'm very happy.”

Comparing Mika to both Arina and Mahima online, fans flooded the internet with hilarious comments. Referring to a scene from Off Campus , a netizen wrote, “Wait what! Have I seen her in DHADKAN 🤔🫠👀,” whereas another fan gushed, “I saw a clip on insta without the sound and thought it was mahima I was wondering where this scene was in Pardes.” Sharing another scene from the show starring Mika, another internet user wrote: “Is it just me or you also think she resembles Mahima Chaudhary daughter.”

When asked about what Arina is upto right now, the actor says, “She just finished her 12th and she's taken a year off to figure out life.” Sharing her wish for her daughter to walk into her footsteps into Bollywood one day, Mahima adds, “I want her to be in entertainment, for sure. I think there’s nothing better than entertaining people. Being part of the entertainment industry in any capacity… because I've enjoyed it so much. I like the industry.”

Arina, born in 2007, has already become one of the most adored star kids on social media with her fun posts online. It will surely be a delight to watch her on the silver screen one day. Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that Off Campus Season 2 will focus on Mika and her co-star Stephen Kalyn as the central couple.