Who is Shannon Bream? Trump blasts Fox News host in social media tirade over Obama comparison and immigration claims
President Trump criticized Fox News anchor Shannon Bream on social media, defending his immigration record versus Obama’s.
President Donald Trump recently criticized Fox News anchor Shannon Bream in a sharp social media statement.
On Friday, June 26, the 80-year-old POTUS used his Truth Social platform to advocate for his immigration enforcement initiatives in comparison to those of former President Barack Obama. During this discourse, Trump specifically addressed the Fox News Sunday host, Shannon Bream, who is 55 years old.
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ICE arrests under Trump administration
“The Trump Administration has the Highest Average Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP, including Total Detention, with Final Orders of Removal, than any other president, by far!” he said. Trump further revealed that his government “has the Highest 12 Month Removal Total, by far,” and that the “Average Daily Catch and Repatriation is, by far, the Highest under President Trump.”
Blasting Bream, the POTUS said, “So, when you hear these Anchors, Pundits, Dumocrats, and Communists, try to make the case that President Obama’s numbers are comparable to President Trump, it would be nice if people like ‘Milk Toast’ Shannon Bream, and others, would put up a little fight — Just a little,” he continued. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
This is not the first occasion on which the President of the United States has specifically targeted a Fox News host via social media. In April, Trump expressed criticism towards Jessica Tarlov on Truth Social.
Trump attacked Jessica Tarlov
Back in April, Trump targetted Tarlov, saying: “I am watching one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television, Jessica Tarlov.” “Her voice is so grating and terrible, I had to ‘turn her off!’ Her Democrat soundbites are FAKE. She makes up ‘Poll Numbers,’ and nobody challenges her, because she is so boring.”
Tarlov clapped back at POTUS on X and ridiculed him asserting that he is not popular. “Guess I’ll take this opportunity to mention that my numbers are far from fake — Trump really is that unpopular.”
In March, Trump criticized Fox News as a whole when a recent poll indicated that the President had a 41% approval rating and a 59% disapproval rating. During an appearance on The Five, he stated, “I hate Fox polls. Honestly, whoever does your polls are terrible.”
“Rupert Murdoch has promised me for years he’s going to get rid of your pollster, but he doesn’t do it. I don’t get iAt, but your Fox polls are terrible," he added, as per The Hill.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More