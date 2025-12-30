Did Nick Shirley uncover alleged Minnesota daycare fraud on his own? Jessica Tarlov raises serious doubts

Nick Shirley, a YouTuber supportive of MAGA, captured attention on X with video reports from Minnesota that claimed significant fraud in government-funded child care programs. While he elicited positive reactions from both the FBI and Vice President JD Vance, Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov voiced her doubts regarding the claim that Shirley was able to independently uncover over “100 million dollars worth of fraud” in Minnesota. Nick Shirley and Fox News host Jessica Tarlov

“It’s going to get incredibly complicated for him,” stated Tarlov on The Five regarding Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) during a conversation about the significant fraud recently revealed in Walz's state. “Obviously, he’s been considering 2028. I think that that will be more difficult when something like this has gone on in your state while you were in office, even if you were not personally involved in.”

‘There’s a huge problem,’ says Jessica Tarlov

Responding to alleged Minnesota child care centers, the Fox News host said, “Nick Shirley’s reporting, there’s no way that this kid walking around uncovered $100 million worth of fraud on his own. There have been tons of people working behind the scenes quietly, including independent local journalists that have been exposing this.”

“I don’t know about the veracity of every single thing that he’s gone and seen – that’s being debated online – but obviously there’s a huge problem here.”

Nick Shirley targets Tim Walz

Shirley demanded that Walz be held accountable for the alleged widespread fraud taking place in his state after his video about daycare facilities went viral, sparking debate on social media.

“Tim Walz and the fraudsters aren’t escaping this one. In one day my crew and I uncovered over $110,000,000 in fraud, this is just the tip of the iceberg,” the YouTuber wrote. “We the people simply work too hard and pay too much in taxes to allow this to happen, they must be held accountable.”

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) has also sought clarification regarding the video, stating, “4 million dollars of hard earned tax dollars going to and an education center that can’t even spell learning correctly. Care to explain this one, @tim_walz?”

Walz's office informed Fox News that he has dedicated years to combating fraud and has requested the state legislature for increased authority to implement decisive measures. “He has strengthened oversight,” the office said.

Shirley's video concerning Minnesota “fraudsters” has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube and over 100 million on X.