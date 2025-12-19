Chris Pratt Trump supporter? ‘47’ hoodie on Rams vs Seahawks appearance sparks buzz; ‘secretly MAGA’

Chris Pratt's appearance for the Thursday night football game between Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks has created fresh buzz about the Guardians of the Galaxy actor. Many wondered if the Hollywood actor supported President Donald Trump due to the ‘47’ prominently emblazoned across the hoodie he chose to wear. Chris Pratt appeared in a '47' hoodie for the Thursday night football game sparking a buzz about him being a Trump supporter. (X/@trad_west_)

Notably, Trump is the 47th President of the US and is often referred to as just ‘47’ among MAGA circles. Thus, Pratt's appearance sparked a conversation among those online. “Epic. Chris Pratt shows up on Thursday Night Football with a 47 shirt. Legend,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote “Chris Pratt with the 47 jersey on. Secretly MAGA.”

Yet another remarked “Something about Chris Pratt wearing this number 47 Seahawks jersey is a bit interesting, it seems like a dog whistle to me.”

However, it would be of interest to note that Pratt is a self-confessed Seahawks fan, and the hoodie colors allude to his support as well. Among those in the Seahawks ranks who've worn 47 is Sherman Smith, the team legend, who was a pioneering running back during his day, and was later a successful running backs coach as well.

That said, Pratt has in the past come out in support of Trump and those within his administration, like Robert F Kennedy Jr, who the 46-year-old is related to as well. While he's never openly declared support for Trump, his statements have led many to call him a ‘closet’ supporter.

Chris Pratt past statements on Trump and his administration

In the past, Pratt had slammed those who criticized Trump. “I'd hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I'd have an allergic reaction to — to be like, 'Oh, well, if they do it, I don't want it to happen. I'll put Clorox in my children's cereal myself!,” he'd told Bill Maher.

“You know, it's like, come on, be reasonable here. There are certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful," Pratt had added.

His remarks about Charlie Kirk had also sparked backlash from liberal quarters. “Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us,” Pratt wrote on X.

Speaking about RFK Jr, Pratt had said, “I think he's great. I think he's funny. I like him. I love him.”