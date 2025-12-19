Why Davante Adams is not playing vs Seahawks today. Rams give latest injury update

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams.(AP) The Los Angeles Rams take on Seattle Seahawks tonight and the team has provided a crucial update on whether Wide Receiver Davante Adams will play. The Los Angeles Rams take on Seattle Seahawks tonight and the team has provided a crucial update on whether Wide Receiver Davante Adams will play.

Adams, who is grappling with knee and hamstring injuries was initially listed as doubtful. Now, there is greater clarity. Meanwhile, Braden Fiske, who was questionable after the injury against the Detroit Lions, is now active.

Is Davante Adams playing tonight?

No, the 32-year-old has been listed as inactive for tonight's game, meaning he's not playing. Rams put out the list of inactive players ahead of the matchup.

They include “CB Ahkello Witherspoon, QB Stetson Bennett IV, WR Davante Adams, RB Jarquez Hunter, OL Beaux Limmer, OLB Nick Hampton.”

Adams sustained his injury in Week 15 of the NFL during the game against Detroit Lions. He pulled up short while running a route in the fourth quarter and clutched his hamstring, much to the dismay of fans. His injury is being considered week-to-week as per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Now, he's out of Week 16, and there's no clarity on when he might return. Notably, Adams' hamstring injury is an aggravation of his previous nagging hamstring issue.

Adams has had a good 2025 season with the Rams, winning 11 games and losing 3 out of the 14 he has played. Having joined in the 2025 offseason, he's become a wonderful contributor to the team, even fueling their hopes of winning the league. Adams leads the NFL for receiving touchdowns this season, with 14 in his kitty.

Reactions to Davante Adams news

Adams' news sparked reactions from the Rams and Seahawks fans.

“No Davante Adams? Hawk win by 12!!!,” one person remarked. Another added, “We knew this but get Davante Adams out of lineups. No clear secondary winner at WR. Rotation of Mumpfield, Tutu, Xavier, Whittington. More 12/13P with Ferguson running a bunch more routes (led the team last week).”

Yet another person remarked, “My Rams players to watch tonight. - TE Colby Parkinson: With Davante Adams out and rain in the forecast, expect Parkinson to be a factor in the red zone and 13 personnel. - CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.: Someone has to slow down JSN. Forbes had success last time. Can he do it again?.”