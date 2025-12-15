Davante Adams injury update: Rams get bad news after Lions game; ‘hamstring not looking good’
Davante Adams injury update: The Los Angeles Rams could be without their top WR for some time. Davante Adams sustained a hamstring injury vs the Detroit Lions and had to exit the game in pain. Now, the 32-year-old's availability for Thursday night's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks is in question.
Adams exited Sunday’s 41–34 victory over the Detroit Lions and did not return after suffering a non-contact hamstring injury while running a route. He went down on the play and remained on the turf briefly before getting up and walking to the locker room on his own.
After the game, head coach Sean McVay said Adams appeared to aggravate an existing hamstring issue, adding that the situation “didn’t look good.” Adams had already been listed as questionable entering the game because of a left hamstring injury, raising further concern given the quick turnaround to the next contest. McVay noted, however, that Adams was “optimistic” despite the setback.
Before leaving the game, Adams recorded four receptions for 71 yards.
The Rams also had a brief scare with Puka Nacua, who exited at one point and was listed as questionable with cramps. Unlike Adams, Nacua was able to return and finish the game.
Los Angeles Rams depth chart
Offense
WR: Davante Adams
TE: Colby Parkinson; Davis Allen; Terrance Ferguson; Nick Vannett
LT: Alaric Jackson; D.J. Humphries; David Quessenberry
LG: Steve Avila; Justin Dedich
C: Coleman Shelton; Beaux Limmer
RG: Kevin Dotson
RT: Warren McClendon Jr.; David Quessenberry
WR: Jordan Whittington; Xavier Smith
WR: Puka Nacua; Konata Mumpfield
QB: Matthew Stafford; Jimmy Garoppolo; Stetson Bennett IV
RB: Kyren Williams; Blake Corum; Jarquez Hunter; Ronnie Rivers
Defense
OLB: Byron Young; Josaiah Stewart
DE: Braden Fiske; Larrell Murchison; Desjuan Johnson
NT: Poona Ford; Ty Hamilton
DE: Kobie Turner; Tyler Davis
OLB: Jared Verse; Nick Hampton
ILB: Omar Speights; Shaun Dolac
ILB: Nate Landman; Troy Reeder
CB: Emmanuel Forbes Jr.; Ahkello Witherspoon; Josh Wallace
S: Kamren Kinchens; Chris Smith II
S: Kam Curl; Jaylen McCollough
CB: Cobie Durant; Darious Williams; Derion Kendrick
Special Teams
P: Ethan Evans
K: Harrison Mevis
H: Ethan Evans
LS: Jake McQuaide
PR: Xavier Smith; Konata Mumpfield
KR: Jordan Whittington; Blake Corum
