Davante Adams injury update: Rams get bad news after Lions game; ‘hamstring not looking good’

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams scores against the Carolina Panthers(AP) Davante Adams injury update: The Los Angeles Rams could be without their top WR for some time Davante Adams injury update: The Los Angeles Rams could be without their top WR for some time. Davante Adams sustained a hamstring injury vs the Detroit Lions and had to exit the game in pain. Now, the 32-year-old's availability for Thursday night's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks is in question.

Adams exited Sunday’s 41–34 victory over the Detroit Lions and did not return after suffering a non-contact hamstring injury while running a route. He went down on the play and remained on the turf briefly before getting up and walking to the locker room on his own.

After the game, head coach Sean McVay said Adams appeared to aggravate an existing hamstring issue, adding that the situation “didn’t look good.” Adams had already been listed as questionable entering the game because of a left hamstring injury, raising further concern given the quick turnaround to the next contest. McVay noted, however, that Adams was “optimistic” despite the setback.

Before leaving the game, Adams recorded four receptions for 71 yards.

The Rams also had a brief scare with Puka Nacua, who exited at one point and was listed as questionable with cramps. Unlike Adams, Nacua was able to return and finish the game.

