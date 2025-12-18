Puka Nacua could face serious action for Taylor Swift ‘curse’, NFL refs comments; ‘the worst’

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Puka Nacua is in the news midweek, not because of his on-field performance or brilliant stats this season Puka Nacua is in the news midweek, not because of his on-field performance or brilliant stats this season. The 24-year-old Rams wide receiver is facing intense scrutiny on social media for his recent remarks about league referees and linking Taylor Swift to the Kansas City Chiefs' disastrous season.

Nacua appeared on Twitch alongside popular streamers Adin Ross and N3on, where parts of the conversation quickly circulated on social media. One clip in particular put the young receiver in the spotlight after he openly criticized NFL officiating, questioning both the motives and professionalism of referees.

“The refs are the worst,” Nacua said. “These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV, too."

"You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you just saw me on ‘Sunday Night Football?’ That wasn’t PI (pass interference), but I called it’.”

His comments touched on a long-running debate around the NFL’s use of part-time officials, an issue that has drawn criticism from players, coaches, and fans.

The live stream also sparked backlash for another moment that some viewers interpreted as offensive. During the broadcast, Ross encouraged Nacua to rehearse a touchdown celebration he could use in a future Rams game. Some social media users alleged the final motion resembled an antisemitic gesture, though there is no indication Nacua understood or intended any such meaning at the time.

Later in the stream, the conversation shifted to the Chiefs’ surprising failure to reach the playoffs. Nacua offered his own theory, jokingly attributing the team’s struggles to pop superstar Taylor Swift, who has been a regular presence at Chiefs games to support her fiancé Travis Kelce.

“I mean, they didn’t have Rashee Rice, who’s their other receiver this year,” Nacua said. “I don’t feel like they ran the ball well. [Isiah] Pacheco was their running back, right? I don’t feel like he played really good.”

He then added, drawing laughter from Ross and N3on: “It’s got to be the Swift curse or something like that, I don’t know… after they ran out of a little bit of the juice.”

Kansas City was eliminated from playoff contention following a 16–13 loss to the Chargers, marking the franchise’s first postseason absence since 2014. The disappointing finish has also fueled speculation about Kelce’s future as he considers whether to return for another season.

What fines could Puka Nacua face?

Under the NFL’s personal conduct and officiating criticism policies, players can be fined for public comments that question the integrity of officials or the league. While fines vary case by case, prior instances show players have been penalized anywhere from $10,000 to more than $50,000 for criticizing referees or suggesting bias.