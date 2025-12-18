Why Rams' flight to Seattle is delayed ‘significantly’; coach Sean McVay travels separately
The Los Angeles Rams have a bigger challenge to handle before their Thursday Night game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Los Angeles Rams have a bigger challenge to handle before their Thursday Night game against the Seattle Seahawks. The team flight for the last road game of the season was delayed ‘significantly’ on Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported. He added that the Rams are making alternative travel arrangements now.
“The Rams’ team flight that was supposed to be leaving any minute now is expected to be significantly delayed due to an equipment issue with the plane, per sources. The team currently is working on alternative travel arrangements to prevent any further delays getting to Seattle,” Schefter reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Meanwhile, coach Sean McVay is not travelling with the team.
“For the Rams last road game, HC Sean McVay had to travel separately from the team to prevent anyone from getting sick. Now the Rams are encountering a different travel issue with their plane experiencing an equipment problem. The delay getting to Seattle could be significant,” Schefter added.
The Rams are hoping that Davante Adams returns to action on Thursday. The star WR sustained a hamstring injury.
