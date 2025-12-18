Why Rams' flight to Seattle is delayed ‘significantly’; coach Sean McVay travels separately

Colby Parkinson #84 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions(Getty Images via AFP) The Los Angeles Rams have a bigger challenge to handle before their Thursday Night game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Los Angeles Rams have a bigger challenge to handle before their Thursday Night game against the Seattle Seahawks. The team flight for the last road game of the season was delayed ‘significantly’ on Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported. He added that the Rams are making alternative travel arrangements now.

“The Rams’ team flight that was supposed to be leaving any minute now is expected to be significantly delayed due to an equipment issue with the plane, per sources. The team currently is working on alternative travel arrangements to prevent any further delays getting to Seattle,” Schefter reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, coach Sean McVay is not travelling with the team.

“For the Rams last road game, HC Sean McVay had to travel separately from the team to prevent anyone from getting sick. Now the Rams are encountering a different travel issue with their plane experiencing an equipment problem. The delay getting to Seattle could be significant,” Schefter added.

The Rams are hoping that Davante Adams returns to action on Thursday. The star WR sustained a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Rams depth chart

Offense

Quarterback (QB)

Matthew Stafford

Jimmy Garoppolo

Stetson Bennett IV

Running Back (RB)

Kyren Williams

Blake Corum

Jarquez Hunter

Ronnie Rivers

Wide Receiver (WR)

Davante Adams

Jordan Whittington

Puka Nacua

Xavier Smith

Konata Mumpfield

Tight End (TE)

Colby Parkinson

Davis Allen

Terrance Ferguson

Nick Vannett

Left Tackle (LT)

Alaric Jackson

D.J. Humphries

David Quessenberry

Left Guard (LG)

Steve Avila

Justin Dedich

Center (C)

Coleman Shelton

Beaux Limmer

Right Guard (RG)

Kevin Dotson

Right Tackle (RT)

Warren McClendon Jr.

David Quessenberry

Defense

Outside Linebacker (OLB)

Byron Young

Josaiah Stewart

Jared Verse

Desjuan Johnson

Defensive End (DE)

Braden Fiske

Larrell Murchison

Kobie Turner

Tyler Davis

Nose Tackle (NT)

Poona Ford

Ty Hamilton

Inside Linebacker (ILB)

Omar Speights

Shaun Dolac

Nate Landman

Troy Reeder

Cornerback (CB)

Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Ahkello Witherspoon

Josh Wallace

Cobie Durant

Darious Williams

Derion Kendrick

Safety (S)

Kamren Kinchens

Chris Smith II

Kam Curl

Jaylen McCollough

Special Teams

Punter (P)

Ethan Evans

Kicker (K)

Harrison Mevis

Holder (H)

Ethan Evans

Long Snapper (LS)

Jake McQuaide

Punt Returner (PR)

Xavier Smith

Konata Mumpfield

Kick Returner (KR)

Jordan Whittington

Ronnie Rivers