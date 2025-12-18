‘Fact-check please’: Trump's primetime speech draws severe criticism; ‘blatant lies’

President Donald Trump addressed the nation with a primetime speech on Wednesday. As the 79-year-old made several claims, speaking about his administration's initiatives and achievements, social media users called him out, demanding fact-checks. President Donald Trump speaks during an address to the nation(AP)

Trump opened his speech by touting his administration’s efforts to block illegal migration. He also slammed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for his handling of the border.

“For the past seven months, zero illegal aliens have been allowed into our country, a feat which everyone said was absolutely impossible. Do you remember when Joe Biden said that he needed Congress to pass legislation to help close the border? As it turned out, we didn’t need legislation. We just needed a new president. We inherited the worst border anywhere in the world, and we quickly turned it into the strongest border in the history of our country.”

However, a Quinnipiac poll released this week showed that about 54% of registered voters disapprove of Trump's handling of immigration issues, while 44% of registered voters approve.

Several of these voters slammed the president on social media.

“Trump's address is starting off with just a series of complete lies about the economy. You would literally need to fact check almost every statement According to him, prices are way down and manufacturing jobs are going great!" one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Can’t wait for the fact check on Trump’s speech! How many distorted facts were provided?” another person tweeted.

“Fellow Americans please fact check everything Donald Trump is saying tonight and you will find out it is full of lies,” a third one added.

Trump also claimed that Democrats brought the country to the ‘brink of ruin’. He added that his administration brought ‘prices down’.