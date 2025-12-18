What Trump, Biden, Clinton and Obama's White House ‘Walk of Fame’ plaques say

The White House has now installed new plaques beneath photos of former presidents on Donald Trump's ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’. A sign at the entrance to the exhibit along the walkway outside the White House’s West Wing explains that it was ‘conceived, built, and dedicated’ by Trump as a tribute to former presidents, ‘good, bad, and somewhere in the middle’, who served the nation and sacrificed greatly in the process. New plaques of explanatory text have been placed underneath presidential portraits on the Colonnade at the White House(AP)

However, Trump is facing backlash on social media for mocking his predecessors.

What Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton's plaques say

The plaque beneath President Joe Biden's photo reads: “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction. But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!”

For Barack Obama, the plaque reads: “Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History."

Former President Bill Clinton’s plaque notes: "In 2016, President Clinton's wife, Hillary Clinton, lost the Presidency to President Donald J. Trump!"

For President Trump, the plaque says: “On January 20, 2025, Donald J. Trump became the first President in 132 years to be sworn into office for a second non-consecutive term, following his Historic Victory in an Electoral College landslide, 312 to 226. Overcoming unprecedented Weaponization of Law Enforcement against him, as well as two assassination attempts, he won all battleground States by millions of votes, was the first Republican in decades to win the Popular Vote, BIG, and won 86% of Counties in America, 2,700 to 525. All 50 States shifted toward the Republican Party for the first time ever.”

"At his Inauguration, President Trump announced the beginning of the “Golden Age of America,” and he delivered, ending eight wars in his first eight months, securing the Border, deporting gang members and migrant criminals, making our Cities safe, helping our Farmers, defeating Inflation, reducing Energy costs, and drawing Trillions of Dollars of new Investment, a RECORD, into the United States."

“The plaques are eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind. As a student of history, many were written directly by the President himself,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN in a statement when asked for more information about who’s paying for them.