Trump announces new ‘Warrior Dividend’: Who will get stimulus check? When will it come? Eligibility details and more

Donald Trump announced a $1,776 ‘warrior dividend’ for US Army servicemen this Christmas in his address to the nation at 9 p.m. ET. It will be a one-time payment that will go out to 1,450,000 US Army service members, Trump said. Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.(AFP)

“In honor of our nation’s founding, we are sending every soldier $1,776 dollars," Trump said. "The checks are already on their way. Nobody deserves it more than our military!”

Trump Warrior Dividend: Who Qualifies? When Will It Come?

Trump said that all currently serving US Army members will receive the $1,750 Warrior Dividend. Trump said that the stimulus cheques are "already on the way" and will be credited to the accounts of the servicemen before Christmas.

Active-duty and reserve service members ranked O-6 or below, who were on active-duty orders for at least 31 days as of November 30, 2025, are eligible. The payments are expected to arrive by Direct Bank Transfer on or before December 25.

Note: Veterans do not qualify for the dividend program.

Key Highlights From Trump's Address To The Nation

Trump addressed the nation at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday amid his falling popularity over the handling of the economy. Polls have repeatedly showed that most adults in the US are frustrated with Trump's handling of the economy.

Also read: ‘Fact-check please’: Trump's primetime speech draws severe criticism; ‘blatant lies’

“This is what the Biden administration allowed to happen to our country,” Trump said, trying to shift the blame. “When I took office, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it.” He said that the "tariffs are working" and tried to focus on kitchen-table issues affecting the day-to-day lives of the people.

Earlier this month, Trump held a campaign-style "affordability" rally at a Pennsylvania casino to similarly address growing concerns around the US economy.