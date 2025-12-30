‘Quality Learing Center' memes go viral after Nick Shirley’s Minnesota fraud video

Social media platforms have flooded with memes and viral jokes surrounding the “Quality Learing Center” after conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley's Minnesota daycare fraud video spread widely online. Quality 'Learing' Center memes erupt after Nick Shirley video(Nick Shirley Video )

The footage of seemingly empty daycare facilities that allegedly received millions in state and federal funds had a sign up with the word “learning” misspelt as “learing.”

Read More: How old is Nick Shirley and where is he from? 5 things to know about YouTuber

What is the viral image everyone is meming about?

In the 42-minute investigative video, Shirley highlights a sign reading “Quality Learing Center,” a licensed daycare centre that appeared shuttered on a weekday with no children visible, despite allegedly receiving significant taxpayer funds.

In an exclusive interview with The New York Post, a resident says that he had never seen children enter the place before December 29. According to the resident, the parking lot was always empty.

In the video, which was released on December 26, Shirley is seen asking the person answering the door to the center, “You do realize there’s supposed to be 99 children here in this building, and there’s no one here?”

Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who represents St. Cloud and the Twin Cities suburbs, attacked Governor Tim Walz in response to the video.

He wrote on X, “4 million dollars of hard-earned tax dollars going to an education center that can’t even spell learning correctly. Care to explain this one, Tim Walz?”

The memes

An X post posted a video in which a “teacher” is trying to teach an “equation”, trying to make fun of the closed learning center which is supposed to have 99 children.

A meme page, Planet of Memes, has used a sticker of former president Joe Biden graduating from the “learing center”, making fun of his speech errors.

Read more: Social media claims a Minneapolis childcare number connects to Tim Walz's office

According to an ABC affiliate in St. Paul, the Quality Learning Center also made headlines recently for receiving 95 infractions from the state human services office between 2019 and 2023..