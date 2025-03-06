JD Vance slams New York Post as ‘idiot’ for reporting family was moved to ‘undisclosed location’ over protests

Vice President JD Vance took a family trip to Vermont last weekend, heading to the Sugarbush Resort in Waitsfield for some time on the slopes following the heated Trump-Zelensky meeting. However, the New York Post reported that the VP was “forced to move his family to an “undisclosed location” after hundreds of pro-Ukraine protesters swarmed the Vermont ski resort where they were vacationing.” Vice President JD Vance's ski trip to Vermont drew protests, but he defended his family's experience, stating concerns about their hotel change were unrelated to demonstrators.(AFP)

When Vance and his family arrived at the resort, they were met by a crowd of protesters, upset over his stance during the White House meeting. Demonstrators held signs accusing him of being a “national disgrace” , “traitor” and a “pawn” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, with some even suggesting that the vice president take his ski trip to Russia instead. One sign even read, ‘Have you no shame? Support Ukraine.’

Vance called Vermont ‘beautiful’ and had ‘a great time’ there

Vance quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to counter these claims, calling out the New York Post and other media outlets: “These people are such idiots. We had a great time during our weekend in Vermont. We barely noticed the protesters, and almost everyone we met was kind and generous. And Vermont is beautiful.”

“This headline about being moved to an “undisclosed location” is that we moved our hotel so the kids could have more privacy. We didn’t disclose it because the secret service doesn’t like when we advertise my location.”

“'A real man would force the secret service to post his kids’ weekend address on the internet,' said Jeff Computers, a very smart and well-adjusted human being,” he added in the thread.

Vance had his share of supporters in the area as well

Counter-protesters showed up in response, waving ‘Make America Great Again’ flags and displaying support for the vice president. Several pickup trucks in the area were seen flying Trump flags.

More protesters greeted Vance and his family on their way back to Leahy Burlington International Airport from Sunday, this time along Williston Road in South Burlington.