JD Vance's viral wedding picture creates social media buzz amid uproar over Zelensky's attire; 'He didn't show up in…'

Following Donald Trump and JD Vance's dress code taunt to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, a wedding picture of the US VP has taken the Internet by storm. JD Vance's wedding picture surfaced as talks about appropriate dress for high-level settings dominated social media(X@Lucineh_K)

While Zelensky decided to arrive in the White House in his signature military attire look, he was apparently mocked over the dress code as he ditched US officials' reported suggestion to his team regarding a formal clothing for the meeting.

He came to Washington to take forward the minerals deal with Trump. But when a reporter questioned the Ukrainian leader about his informal attire, his encounter in the Oval Office turned into surprising chaos.

In response, Zelensky asked the reporter, “Do you have a problem?”

“A lot of Americans have a problem with those who don't respect the dress code of the Oval Office,” the journalist reacted.

Zelensky then clarified that he would don a suit after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in 2022, was ended.

While Zelensky received both praise and flak over his dress code choice on social media, JD Vance's wedding picture unexpectedly went viral, garnering over 25.1M views. This comes after the recent heated exchange between Trump and Zelensky in the White House sent shockwaves in the world.

JD Vance's wedding picture goes viral, Internet reacts

Vance's wedding picture surfaced as talks about appropriate dress for high-level settings dominated social media. The picture of Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, was posted on X (previously Twitter) by @Lucineh_K, who wrote, “Vance didn’t put on a suit for his own wedding, btw.”

In the picture, Vance is dressed in a traditional Indian groom's clothing, a cream-colored sherwani. He bears a red tilak, a religious symbol for good fortune, on his forehead. Usha Vance, meanwhile, is spotted sporting a traditional Indian bridal accessory along with a white and gold saree. In keeping with the Hindu wedding customs known as Jaimala, the bride and groom are also pictured wearing flower garlands around their necks.

Some social media users commented on the irony of the scenario as the photo gained popularity. While some ridiculed the disparities in dress code requirements, others supported Vance's outfit choice.

Regarding the widely shared post, one person commented, “You wear the appropriate attire for the situation, fail post.”

“I bet Vance doesn’t wear a suit in the shower, either. Your low IQ energy is powerful,” another quipped.

“A commander in chief, out of solidarity with his people, doesn’t wear a suit when his country is at war. Failed morals,” a third user wrote.

“His wedding location isn’t hallowed like that of the Oval Office. What’s your point?” the fourth user asked.

“He didn't show up in jeans and a T-shirt either,” another quipped.