Elizabeth Warren's ‘dignified’ reaction to Trump's ‘low-rent’ insult takes Internet by storm; ‘Pocahontas stood up…’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sarcastically enjoyed US President Donald Trump's slur directed at her during his Tuesday speech to a joint session of Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., left, arrive before President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)

Trump attacked Democrats for continuing to support Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion, calling Warren “Pocahontas.”

“Do you want to keep it going for another five years?” Trump asked.

“Yeah, you would say. Pocahontas says yes,” the POTUS continued, making fun of Warren's contentious claim to Native ancestry with his disparaging moniker.

Trump remarks prompted laughter from Republicans, while Democrats jeered.

Warren, for her part, smiled back at Trump and responded with a slow clap.

Warren slams Trump's ‘fantasy’ speech

Later, Warren admitted that she was stunned by Trump's remarks and denounced his speech as “fantasy”. She claimed that Trump is “determined to throw in” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per The Hill.

Dick Durbin (Ill.), the Senate Democratic Whip, called Trump's derision of Warren “low-rent” and unpresidential.

“That's a low-rent thing that you don't expect from a U.S. president,” he remarked.

Netizens praise Warren's reaction

Social media commenters criticized Trump's remark as "disgusting" and Warren's response as “dignified.”

“Warren takes the High Road, Bravo,” one X user wrote.

“How dignified,” another said.

“Elizabeth Warren continues to live rent free in Trump's head,” a third user commented.

“Pocahontas stood up smiling and clapping,” one more remarked.

Meanwhile, some X users blasted US VP JD Vance for having no issues in Trump blasting Warren.

“Look at the face of our Vice-president. He has no problem Trump calling a senior leader Pocahontas while he was seeking apology over not saying thank you from Zelenskyy only a couple of days ago. Double standards.”

“Disgraceful.” one more chimed in.