Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Good idea’: Vladimir Putin backs Trump’s proposal to slash defence budgets

AFP |
Feb 25, 2025 04:24 AM IST

Russia has massively ramped up military spending since launching its offensive in Ukraine in 2022, boosting economic growth but also inflation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday backed a suggestion by US counterpart Donald Trump for Russia, the United States and China to all cut their defence budgets in half.

Putin said last year that by 2024 defence and security spending would reach about 8.7 percent of the GDP.(REUTERS)
Putin said last year that by 2024 defence and security spending would reach about 8.7 percent of the GDP.(REUTERS)

"I think it's a good idea. The US would cut by 50 per cent and we would cut by 50 per cent and then China would join if it wanted," Putin said in a televised interview.

Russia has massively ramped up military spending since launching its offensive in Ukraine in 2022, boosting economic growth but also inflation.

A History of ‘awkward’ handshakes: Trump and Macron share a ‘tug-of-war’ moment outside Oval office | Watch

Vladimir Putin said last year that by 2024 defence and security spending would reach about 8.7 per cent of the GDP.

He said Monday he could not speak for China but that Russia "could come to an agreement with the US (on cutting spending), we're not against it."

"We think it's a good proposal and we are ready for a discussion about this," he concluded.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On