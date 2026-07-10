Ryanair emergency landing in Greece video: Here's what went wrong as window shatters, ‘Almost a tragedy’

According to local reports, the individual was almost pulled from his seat into the aircraft's slipstream, hanging headfirst out of the broken window following an engine failure that caused debris to smash the acrylic window.

A passenger aboard a Ryanair flight reportedly faced the terrifying experience of being nearly ejected from a window after it shattered mid-flight during a trip from Greece.

Michalis Giannakos, a trade union representative, stated that the man was transported to the hospital suffering from shock and friction burns caused by the frigid wind outside the aircraft, as reported by the Greek news outlet Newsit.

This incident occurred on Ryanair flight FR1879, which was intended to travel from Thessaloniki in Greece to Memmingen near Munich in Germany on Thursday. The flight was operated by Malta Air, a subsidiary of Ryanair .

The passenger, identified as a 61-year-old Serbian man, was saved from being entirely pulled out of the Boeing 737 because his wife "held him by the legs."

Here's what went wrong as POEDIN boss, Ryanair issue statement The president of the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) described the incident as “almost a tragedy”, as per The Guardian.

Images and videos reveal that the broken window led to oxygen masks falling from the ceiling due to cabin depressurization.

“A Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki to Memmingen on Friday morning returned to Thessaloniki shortly after takeoff when a passenger window dislodged in flight," stated a Ryanair spokesperson.

Data from the tracking company FlightRadar24 shows that the flight was in the air for just over an hour, reaching an altitude of 16,000 feet before descending back to Thessaloniki airport.

“The aircraft landed normally and passengers were returned to the terminal. One passenger requested and received medical assistance on the ground in Thessaloniki.

“In order to minimise any delay, a replacement aircraft was arranged to bring passengers to Memmingen, which departed Thessaloniki at 9.53am local time this morning.”