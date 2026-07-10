Ryanair emergency landing in Greece video: Here's what went wrong as window shatters, ‘Almost a tragedy’
A Ryanair flight was compelled to execute an emergency landing in Greece on Friday after a window on the Boeing Co. 737 became dislodged shortly after takeoff.
A passenger aboard a Ryanair flight reportedly faced the terrifying experience of being nearly ejected from a window after it shattered mid-flight during a trip from Greece.
According to local reports, the individual was almost pulled from his seat into the aircraft's slipstream, hanging headfirst out of the broken window following an engine failure that caused debris to smash the acrylic window.
Ryanair flight emergency landing: 61-year-old Serbian man saved
The passenger, identified as a 61-year-old Serbian man, was saved from being entirely pulled out of the Boeing 737 because his wife "held him by the legs."
This incident occurred on Ryanair flight FR1879, which was intended to travel from Thessaloniki in Greece to Memmingen near Munich in Germany on Thursday. The flight was operated by Malta Air, a subsidiary of Ryanair.
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Michalis Giannakos, a trade union representative, stated that the man was transported to the hospital suffering from shock and friction burns caused by the frigid wind outside the aircraft, as reported by the Greek news outlet Newsit.
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The president of the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) described the incident as “almost a tragedy”, as per The Guardian.
Images and videos reveal that the broken window led to oxygen masks falling from the ceiling due to cabin depressurization.
“A Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki to Memmingen on Friday morning returned to Thessaloniki shortly after takeoff when a passenger window dislodged in flight," stated a Ryanair spokesperson.
Data from the tracking company FlightRadar24 shows that the flight was in the air for just over an hour, reaching an altitude of 16,000 feet before descending back to Thessaloniki airport.
“The aircraft landed normally and passengers were returned to the terminal. One passenger requested and received medical assistance on the ground in Thessaloniki.
“In order to minimise any delay, a replacement aircraft was arranged to bring passengers to Memmingen, which departed Thessaloniki at 9.53am local time this morning.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More