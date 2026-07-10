Who is Jacob Tobey? San Antonio Spurs announcer loses job over shocking cheating scandal with player’s sister

Although the post has been removed, several screenshots are being shared across social media platforms. Following this event, Tobey has set his Instagram and X accounts to private and seems to have disabled his LinkedIn account.

Loren Waters is the sibling of Lindy Waters III, a 28-year-old forward for the San Antonio Spurs, who secured the 2026 Western Conference Championship.

“This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters,“ the Instagram story stated, accompanied by a picture of Tobey, who became a member of the Spurs in 2024, alongside his former partner. ”So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not :),” the post added.

Jacob Tobey, the play-by-play announcer for the San Antonio Spurs , has lost his job following revelations of an affair with the sister of one of the players. According to a report from Front Office Sports, the 29-year-old announcer's girlfriend purportedly made a post on Tobey's Instagram during the early hours of Tuesday.

Who is Loren Waters? On Tuesday, a second post on Tobey's account depicted the announcer sharing a kiss with a woman in a photo booth, accompanied by the caption, "Me and the new girl LorenkWaters :)." Loren Waters is identified as the sister of Spurs player Lindy Waters III, People Magazine reported.

The individual responsible for the hacking, widely believed to be Tobey's former partner, also altered the caption of one of his posts — a photograph of him performing the national anthem at a Spurs game — changing it to "#cheater" on Tuesday, as evidenced by screenshots shared on X.

These screenshots of the posts rapidly gained traction on social media before Tobey opted to remove them.

In 2024, Tobey secured the esteemed position of play-by-play commentator, taking over from Bill Land, who had to retire after a prolonged fight against cancer. Unfortunately, his tenure was short-lived, as he was discovered to be unfaithful to his girlfriend of six years, Kasserine Taylor, with Loren Waters, the sister of Spurs' sharpshooter Lindy Waters III.

Colin Cowherd raises an issue with Tobey's exit Meanwhile, a prominent broadcaster Colin Cowherd expressed concern regarding the incident, stating that he was unaware an employee could be terminated for infidelity with a partner.

However, Cowherd mentioned on his program that he is not familiar with any employment law that mandates the dismissal of a person for being unfaithful.

“You can get fired in America for cheating on your girlfriend? I had no idea that was legal,” he stated. “That literally happened. It’s a big story. You can get fired in America for cheating on your… not your wife, a girlfriend. Feels like you should hire an attorney. That is a crazy story.”