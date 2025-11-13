Stephen Curry stuns with 46 points in Golden State Warriors’ win over San Antonio Spurs

Stephen Curry scored 46 points as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 125-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. This was the 73rd time that Curry had a 40-point game in his career. Stephen Curry recorded his 73rd match with 40-plus points.(Getty Images via AFP)

By scoring 46 points against the Spurs, Steph Curry has gone past Kevin Durant in the list of most 40-point games in NBA history. He is now ninth on that list, ESPN reported.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Highlights

This win was badly needed by the Warriors as they had lost six games in a row on the road. A day earlier, they had suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder. So, a win was the need of the hour, and the veteran stepped up.

The Warriors faced difficulties in the match, as Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama also endured a good night, scoring a triple-double with 31 points, Yahoo reported. But it was Curry who decisively impacted the game by scoring 22 points in the crucial third quarter.

He also received good support from his teammates, with Jimmy Butler III scoring 28 points. Draymond Green also played a crucial role in his team’s win, as he was an irritant for Wembanyama, defending him stoutly, despite the height difference.

Warriors coach praises Stephen Curry

But it was Curry’s night, and the coach of the Warriors, Steve Kerr, showered praise on the man with whom he has won four NBA titles. “When you have the privilege of watching Steph for 11-plus years like I have, you get used to this. He's the reason this whole thing has happened. He's our Tim Duncan. He's the sun in our solar system,” the coach said, as per Yahoo.

Steph Curry manages big turnaround

Forty-three of Curry’s 40-point performances have come after the age of 30. He is now only behind Michael Jordan (44) on the list of most 40-point games after the age of 30. And the Warriors need him to be at his best. At one stage in the last game, they were trailing by 16 points. It was the third quarter where the momentum shifted, NBA.com reported.

“That third quarter is what we do," Curry said after the game. "Getting stops. Pushing. Creating easy offense. Thankfully, I was able to knock a couple down,” he added.

Warriors will be hoping that Curry remains in full flight as they move deeper into the season.

