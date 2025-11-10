Why isn't Steph Curry playing tonight? Latest on the Warriors star's absence in Pacers' game

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was absent from the Sunday night game against the Indiana Pacers due to illness. Having recently returned from an injury, Curry is again out for the third game in a row tonight with a lingering cold. Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry watches his shot attempt at an NBA game.(AP)

Curry's injury was confirmed by the Golden State Warriors earlier today, and the veteran guard was on the sidelines as Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski led the Warriors' attack. However, the news still came as a blow for the Warriors management and fans alike, as their star man has missed significant minutes in the season so far.

Before the start of tonight's game, Curry was listed a questionable by the Warriors, which still indicated that he could suit up in the last minutes. But the hopes came crashing down hours before the game when it was announced that Curry was out of the Pacers game.

So far, in the 2025-26 NBA season, Stephen Curry has just played in eight games for the Golden State Warriors with an average of 31.1 minutes per game. Nonetheless, when he has suited up for the Warriors, his performances have been stellar, with an average of 26.8 points per game.

Also read: LeBron James-NBA gambling row: Lakers issue big statement amid FBI probe; Damon Jones charged

When Will Steph Curry Be Back?

Steph Curry is not suffering from a serious injury. What's kept him out for three straight games is a "lingering cold," which seems not to be leaving the 37-year-old as winter comes to the United States. As of now, the Warriors management has not announced the time of his potential return.

Curry was listed questionable for Sunday's game initially, which suggests that the Warriors management was waiting on his condition with the cold before making a final decision. As, otherwise, the Warriors guard is injury-free.

Curry's next chance to feature for the team will come when they play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Followed by another game the next day (Wednesday night) against the San Antonio Spurs.