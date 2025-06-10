Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs star, visits China’s Shaolin Temple | Pictures inside

NBA star Victor Wembanyama was spotted at the Shaolin Temple in China on Tuesday. The French star had ended his NBA season earlier due to deep vein thrombosis, a rare medical condition where a blood clot was found in his right shoulder. In the now-viral image, the San Antonio Spurs player is seen with a shaved head at a temple in the Henan province, as per China Daily.(X/@SpursGDP)

The image was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the text, “Spurs Fam，One lucky fan.

Victor Wembanyama’s China visit

NBA, on its official Weibo page, said that Wembanyama was on a 10-day retreat in the temple, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, a Shaolin Temple official said that they “are not aware of” the 21-year-old star player’s visit.

The temple, which is a UNESCO heritage site, is the “birthplace of traditional Chinese Kung fu and Zen Buddhism”.

A state-owned media outlet based in Henan confirmed that Wembanyama paid a visit to the Royal Temple, adding that “the relevant matters are not convenient to be disclosed to the public”.

Wembanyama’s itinerary also included the Great Wall of China and Beijing's Temple of Heaven Great Wall.

In a selfie video shared on Instagram by the San Antonio Spurs, the player is seen talking about his fun experience at the Great Wall of China.

Will Victor Wembanyama be ordained at the temple?

As per China Daily, temple sources have clarified that foreign citizens cannot formally be ordained at the Shaolin temple due to strict religious procedures.

Victor Wembanyama’s last NBA season

The 21-year-old basketball sensation has been out of action since February due to a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis. Several weeks later, the Spurs were eliminated from the NBA.

The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year was averaging 24.3 points, 3.8 blocks, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists before he was benched.

As per reports, the new season could see Wembanyama team up with Kevin Durant. The 36-year-old will be an unrestricted free transfer at the end of the 2025/26 season. Reports indicate that there is mutual interest between the Phoenix Suns forward and the Spurs regarding a transfer to the team.

