Kevin Durant picks Super Bowl favourite, rues Joe Burrow's injury in bombshell claim

Back in 2022, Kevin Durant caught everyone's attention when he claimed that he was a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. But it looks like Durant's opinion has changed and now he prefers another NFL star.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Up and Adams Show, he said, "The Chargers is somebody I think could be in the Super Bowl. I like their team. I like the dynamics of their team. Justin Herbert is playing great ball."

Herbert has been key for the Los Angeles Chargers, and they are off to a 3-1 start, before losing to the New York Giants in Week 4.

Joe Burrow recently suffered a season-ending injury. Speaking on Bengals star, Durant said, "I want Joe Burrow to win every game because that's my brother, and unfortunately, having toe surgery and being out for three months... knowing his mentality and knowing how hard he works and how much he cares and he'll bounce back and have a great season next year or whenever he comes back."

"I think he sees himself finishing his career as one of the greatest ever... he also understands the difference between having potential to get there and actually doing it... so that's why times like this is just so unfortunate because coming off such an insane season last year... for that to be interrupted, it pisses me off."

Considered among the best the in NBA, Durant has won two NBA C'ships, four Olympic gold medals and an NBA MVP Award, two NBA Finals MVP awards, two NBA All-Star Game MVP awards anf the NBA Rookie of the Year award. He has also been named in 11 All-NBA teams and has been picked 15 times as an NBA All-Star.