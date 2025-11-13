Search
Nov 13, 2025
From national hero to outcast: Why Novak Djokovic left Serbia for Greece

Published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:41 am IST

Novak Djokovic's relocation became evident since August, when it was revealed that the Belgrade Open would be shifted to Athens this year.

From being a hero of Serbian propaganda to a forced villain, Novak Djokovic is currently living in Greece with his wife and children. Djokovic caught fans by surprise this year when he relocated to Athens with his whole family in the summer. His children, Stefan and Tara, have reportedly been added to St Lawrence College, a British school in Athens which also has outdoor tennis courts.

Novak Djokovic in action.(REUTERS)
How did things change for Djokovic in Serbia? Why did he have to leave his country? Just last year, he got a hero's welcome in Belgrade after clinching gold at the Paris Olympics. Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic celebrated Djokovic's victory and also promised to construct a museum in his honour.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic questions ‘lack of transparency’ in Jannik Sinner's doping suspension, compares to his Covid vaccine ban

However, Djokovic then began to support a student protest movement, which is against Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party. Initially, Djokovic's support was low-key as he sent a short message on X. Then, in the early months of 2025, he wore a hoodie to a basketball match, where it was written, "Students are champions". Later, he also shared a photograph of a mass protest on Instagram.

Although Vucic was careful in dealing with Djokovic, but a right-wing tabloid called him a "disgrace" and "a false patriot" for moving to Greece.

Djokovic's relocation became evident since August, when it was revealed that the Belgrade Open, a tournament owned by his brother, would be shifted to Athens this year.

Earlier this month, Djokovic was asked about why he chose Greece. He said, "It is also because of the weather, the food is incredible, you are on one of the nicest coastlines in Europe, in the world. I just love the lifestyle, you know, and I really feel that the Greek and Serbian people are like brothers, so this is the biggest reason."

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
