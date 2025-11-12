Novak Djokovic questions ‘lack of transparency’ in Jannik Sinner's doping suspension, compares to his Covid vaccine ban

Jannik Sinner has had a successful 2025 despite spending over two months sidelined after a doping scandal earlier this year. As a result, the Italian player has become one of the more controversial major sports stories of the years. Italy's Jannik Sinner and Serbia's Novak Djokovic shake hands after a match at the French Open.(REUTERS)

Several tennis stars have reflected on Sinner’s ban, particularly the timing of it as it allowed him to play the Australian Open and French Open either side of his suspension. In a tell-all interview with British presenter Piers Morgan, Novak Djokovic gave his honest take on the situation surrounding the Italian.

“That cloud will follow him just as the cloud of Covid will follow me, for the rest of his, or my career in this case,” said Djokovic, referencing how his decision not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine saw him deported from Australia and barred from playing at the US Open in 2022.

Sinner was suspended for banned substance clostebol being found in his system, which his team claimed was transferred accidentally to his system by a physio who had applied hand cream containing the anabolic steroid.

‘I’ve known Jannik since he was 13-14…'

“There’s always going to be a certain group of people that will always try to bring that forward,” continued Djokovic. Nevertheless, Djokovic had some sympathy for the player who stands to take over his mantle as one of the leading players in the sports in coming years. He pointed out their similar upbringing and a relationship formed by sharing coach Riccardo Piatti.

“I’ve know Jannik since he was probably 13 or 14 years of age… He was skinny as I was, he was tall, grew up skiing on the mountains. He always came across as very genuine, very nice, very quiet… When this happened, I was shocked, honestly,” said Djokovic.

‘Very, very odd…’

Nevertheless, the record-holding grand slam winner still had criticisms for how the situation was handled, particularly around how information was conveyed during the proceedings of the case and how there was a lack of consistency compared to lower-ranked players on both men’s and women’s tours.

“I don’t think he did it on purpose, but the way the case was handled, there were so many red flags, honestly. There is the lack of transparency, the inconsistency, the convenience of the ban coming, between the Slams, so he doesn’t miss out the others – it’s just, it was very, very odd,” said Djokovic.

Djokovic ‘wants to believe’ Sinner

Ultimately, Djokovic stated that he didn’t think Sinner was intentionally trying to cheat, but agreed that he needed to suffer some consequences since the action of his team was his responsibility to bear: “I really don’t like how the case was being handled… I want to believe (him). My history with him, I think, he didn’t do it on purpose, but of course he is responsible. That’s the rules.

“It’s not easy for him. I have empathy for him and the storm in the media that comes back at times. It’s not easy for him. And amid all that, he’s playing incredible, winning Slams,” concluded the Serbian legend.

Sinner is trying to get his hands on a second Nitto ATP Finals title in Turin, while Novak Djokovic pulled out on the eve of the tournament citing injury concerns.